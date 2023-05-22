Latest News Editor's Choice


Kwekwe accident death toll increases

by Staff reporter
THE number of casualties from the head-on collision along the Kwekwe-Gokwe Road has risen to seven following the death of another passenger who was admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital.
On Monday night, four people died on the spot when a Nissan NP300 which was travelling towards Kwekwe was reportedly involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit which was travelling in the opposite direction when the accident occurred at the 15-kilometre peg just outside Kwekwe.

Two more passengers were later confirmed dead upon admission at the same hospital.

The truck had three passengers on board while the Honda Fit had eight passengers and both drivers died on the spot.

Four people, including both drivers, died on the spot while two later died in hospital.

National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that one more person who was admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital died on Tuesday.

"The death toll has now risen to seven following one more death which was recorded on Tuesday. We are continuing with investigations and identification of the deceased and names will be released in due course," he said.

Source - The Chronicle

