UB40 arrives in Zimbabwe for the much-awaited concert

News / National

by Staff reporter

ENGLISH reggae and pop outfit UB40 featuring Ali Campbell has arrived in the country ahead of their much-awaited concert at Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare on Thursday."I am really happy to be back in Zimbabwe and I cannot wait to do the show. I hope many of you come as you possibly can. Come sing and dance if you love reggae music," a visibly joyful Campbell said soon after touch down.Some members of the group return to Zimbabwe having been part of the original UB40 outfit that staged a memorable performance at Rufaro Stadium when they visited the country 37 years ago.The late Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi was part of the acts that warmed up the stage for the Birmingham-based music outfit.