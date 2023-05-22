Zimbabwean jailed 16 years for bringing unauthorised explosives into SA

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Musina Regional Court in Limpopo sentenced a man to 16 years in prison for bringing unauthorised explosives into the country as well as missing a court appearance.Prosper Takunda Henry Mumbure was arrested in November last year after SAPS and SARS officials found unauthorised explosives in his truck.NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Mumbure, 34, was driving from Zimbabwe to South Africa when the authorities searched his vehicle at the Beitbridge border."They found 17 reels of detonating fuse, 1 250 units of connector-capped fuses, and 2 569 units of blasting cartridges, marked solar explosives, hidden in the truck," said Malabi-Dzhangi.Malabi-Dzhangi said Mumbure was released on bail, but was a no-show in court on the prescribed date.A warrant of arrest was issued.He was subsequently arrested on 4 April.Malaba-Dzhangi said Mumbure pleaded guilty on Monday.State prosecutor, Jan Krijt, told the court the explosives were often used in crimes, including ATM bombings, CIT heists and illegal mining – and that it compromised the safety of South Africans and the economy.Malaba-Dzhangi said: "We hope the sentence will deter would-be offenders of these types of crimes."