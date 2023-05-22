Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chinese diplomat detaches country policy from offending firms in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
30 mins ago | Views
Economic and Commercial Counsellor at the Chinese embassy to Zimbabwe, Huang Minghai says some of the unscrupulous behaviour seen of some Chinese firms operating in Zimbabwe is not part of the Asian country's foreign policy.

He blamed the situation on what he said were cultural differences and management flows by the companies.

Huang was speaking in Harare Tuesday at the Zimbabwe Investment Economic and Trade Promotion Conference, a high-level business forum graced by a 19-member delegation from Huaihua, a city in China's commercial hub of Hunan province.

The event was jointly organised by the Chamber of Chinese Enterprises, Hunan Business Association in Zimbabwe, and the China Zimbabwe Exchange Centre.

In his remarks, Huang said Chinese companies' investment portfolio in Zimbabwe cuts across the mining, agricultural and manufacturing sectors.

He said this has helped resurrect derelict infrastructure and "brought to Zimbabwe, considerable foreign currency earnings and tax revenues and created tens of thousands of jobs".

Some Chinese firms in Zimbabwe have been flagged for flouting some of the country's laws, labour rights violations and environmental degradation, among some infractions.

Haung said this was not part of China's foreign policy.

"The Chinese government has always required Chinese companies to strictly comply with the laws and regulations of host countries and to fully respect local customers, traditions and cultures," he said.

"The majority of Chinese companies in Zimbabwe have done a good job and welcomed by the Zimbabwe government and the local people.

"Indeed, a few Chinese companies have some problems in their operations and this does not represent the whole picture of Chinese investment nor does it mean that the cooperation between China and African countries has been rejected.

"Some of the problems are caused by cultural differences, some are common issues in the relevant industry; some are a result of lack of management experiences.

"We will push Chinese companies to make an improvement and we also firmly oppose any political manipulation and unwarranted smearing, hidden political purposes or self-interests against Chinese companies which may ultimately haunt the interests of Zimbabwe itself and harm the development of the Zimbabwe China cooperation."

During the event, speakers from the Chinese delegation who took to the podium painted a good picture of Hunan province and Huaihua City in particular while encouraging Zimbabwean businesses to forge strategic alliances with the metropolis.

The first post Covid-19 Chinese delegation came to explore investment, trade opportunities between the two countries.

It also came to Zimbabwe on behalf of the Hunan government to sign various Memoranda of Understanding with various government departments, private sector and to also push for PPPs between China and Zimbabwe.

The group comprised government officials, the mayor and deputy mayor of Huaihua city, private businesspeople from the Chinese province.

Huaihua deputy mayor Han Xiaobo also spoke highly of the business potential and beauty of the metropolis she described as a city "so beautiful that it even hurts".

"The mountain of Wuling stretches its body inside Huaihua for miles like a magnificent dragon, with breath-taking snow caps."

She added, "Huaihua is bestowed with excellent geological conditions and rich mineral resources. At present, there have been 62 types of mineral species detected and 45 of them are utilized.

"The ore resources with superior quality include heavy spar, stone coal, limestone of calcium carbide, sandstone of glass (commonly known as silicon sand), and granite of finishing. Among them, the ore reserve of heavy spar is on the top list of China, while the reserves of gold and stone coal rank first in Hunan Province.

"For limestone of calcium carbide, sandstone of glass and granite of finishing, the reserves are the second in Hunan Province.

"At present, Huaihua has primarily formed an industrial system with a main frame consisting of medical, chemical, building materials, electromechanical, food, textile, and metallurgy industries.

"In 2022, the industrial added value was 45.699 billion yuan, with an increase of 4.6%. And the contribution of mining industry increase was 6.5%."

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Ukraine want to kill Putin

16 mins ago | 29 Views

'Give us a chance to fix economic mess' cried Chamisa. Failed to fix political mess - THE critical first task

17 mins ago | 4 Views

Confidence in August poll hits rock bottom

18 mins ago | 14 Views

Julius Malema would supply weapons to Russia

22 mins ago | 16 Views

South Africa on the edge! National renewal needed urgently

25 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimpapers staff down tools

30 mins ago | 21 Views

CCC blasts Mnangagwa

30 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwean jailed 16 years for bringing unauthorised explosives into SA

31 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimdollar rates race to 3,000

32 mins ago | 22 Views

UB40 arrives in Zimbabwe for the much-awaited concert

32 mins ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo faces 2-day citywide water cuts

32 mins ago | 19 Views

Kwekwe accident death toll increases

33 mins ago | 16 Views

Man jailed 8 years for raping friend

33 mins ago | 22 Views

Third witness testifies in Biti assault trial

33 mins ago | 10 Views

Armed robbery mastermind nabbed

3 hrs ago | 894 Views

Zimbabwe has no leader - plain and simple!

8 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Bitcoin's role in the rise of Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

Sex worker bashes colleague over HIV status

8 hrs ago | 1513 Views

It's time we retrace our footsteps

8 hrs ago | 273 Views

'Zimbabwe's Unemployment Crisis: A growing mental health concern among graduates and youths'

8 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mazayi River body yet to be identified

10 hrs ago | 696 Views

Police take corpse to wrong house for identification

10 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Chamisa cries for a chance to 'fix this mess'

12 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger endorses Chamisa's CCC ahead of 2023 elections

12 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Darikwa leaves relegated Wigan Athletic

12 hrs ago | 427 Views

Mnangagwa's democratic credentials non-existent

12 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zanu-PF, Zec conflation exposed

12 hrs ago | 975 Views

'CCC members led by Sikhala initiated violence in Zengeza'

12 hrs ago | 623 Views

Battle royal at BF

12 hrs ago | 222 Views

ZB expands its services to Botswana

12 hrs ago | 346 Views

Supersport dangles coaching job to Bhasera

12 hrs ago | 449 Views

Can Afrikaners save South Africa?

12 hrs ago | 264 Views

Are Zanu-PF and ANC Siamese twins?

12 hrs ago | 169 Views

Man gets arrested during court proceedings

12 hrs ago | 453 Views

Telecel denies corporate rescue proceedings

12 hrs ago | 83 Views

UB40 and Ali Campbell jets into Zimbabwe today

12 hrs ago | 361 Views

BCC frets over poor vehicle maintenance

12 hrs ago | 104 Views

Apostolic member (65) marries wife's niece (10)

12 hrs ago | 721 Views

BCC introduce prepaid parking packages

12 hrs ago | 178 Views

Bulawayo police descend on money changers

12 hrs ago | 293 Views

Senior journalist acquitted in Mphoko case

12 hrs ago | 351 Views

3 000 Tsholotsho children benefit from registration blitz

12 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zec urges people to inspect voter's roll

12 hrs ago | 109 Views

Brito confident of Dembare victory

12 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwean prisoners in SA want to be paroled and repatriated

20 hrs ago | 402 Views

SABC airs Chamisa documentary which was banned in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2222 Views

ZEC opens voters roll for inspection by electorate

20 hrs ago | 312 Views

ZINARA staffer jailed for 258 criminal abuse of office counts

20 hrs ago | 490 Views

Zimbabwe police raid illegal forex dealers, retrieve 11 POS machines

20 hrs ago | 660 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days