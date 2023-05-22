Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ukraine want to kill Putin

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago | Views
Russian President Vladimir Putin is on Ukraine's kill list, the deputy chief of the country's intelligence agency has revealed. Vadim Skibitsky added that his subordinates are also hunting down top Russian military commanders.

Speaking to Germany's Die Welt media outlet on Wednesday, Skibitsky was asked whether his service is trying to assassinate the Russian head of state. The Ukrainian official replied by saying that President Putin "notices that we're getting ever closer to him."

According to Skibitsky, the Ukrainian intelligence service has failed to kill Putin because he "stays holed up," but added that the Russian commander-in-chief "is now beginning to stick his head out."  

When he does appear publicly, however, the intelligence agency is "not sure whether it's really him," Skibitsky insisted.

He added that his subordinates were "trying to kill" Yevgeny Prighozhin, the head of the Wagner private military company.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov have also been marked for elimination by the Ukrainian intelligence service, its deputy chief claimed.

When asked whether Kiev was behind the assassinations of journalist and activist Darya Dugina last August and military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in late April, as well as the attempt on the life of writer Zakhar Prilepin earlier this month, Skibitsky claimed that these had been ‘inside jobs'.  

The Ukrainian official also alleged that various groups within the Russian elite were fighting each other for power.  

Skibitsky added that Russian "propagandists" are not the top priority targets for his service as opposed to Russian military unit commanders. He claimed that Kiev had managed to assassinate some of this top brass but refused to give any names or numbers.


Source - rt

Must Read

'Give us a chance to fix economic mess' cried Chamisa. Failed to fix political mess - THE critical first task

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Confidence in August poll hits rock bottom

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Julius Malema would supply weapons to Russia

6 mins ago | 4 Views

South Africa on the edge! National renewal needed urgently

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimpapers staff down tools

15 mins ago | 6 Views

CCC blasts Mnangagwa

15 mins ago | 10 Views

Chinese diplomat detaches country policy from offending firms in Zimbabwe

15 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwean jailed 16 years for bringing unauthorised explosives into SA

16 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimdollar rates race to 3,000

16 mins ago | 10 Views

UB40 arrives in Zimbabwe for the much-awaited concert

16 mins ago | 14 Views

Bulawayo faces 2-day citywide water cuts

17 mins ago | 8 Views

Kwekwe accident death toll increases

17 mins ago | 8 Views

Man jailed 8 years for raping friend

17 mins ago | 11 Views

Third witness testifies in Biti assault trial

18 mins ago | 6 Views

Armed robbery mastermind nabbed

3 hrs ago | 846 Views

Zimbabwe has no leader - plain and simple!

8 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Bitcoin's role in the rise of Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

8 hrs ago | 147 Views

Sex worker bashes colleague over HIV status

8 hrs ago | 1491 Views

It's time we retrace our footsteps

8 hrs ago | 271 Views

'Zimbabwe's Unemployment Crisis: A growing mental health concern among graduates and youths'

8 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mazayi River body yet to be identified

10 hrs ago | 689 Views

Police take corpse to wrong house for identification

10 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Chamisa cries for a chance to 'fix this mess'

11 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger endorses Chamisa's CCC ahead of 2023 elections

11 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Darikwa leaves relegated Wigan Athletic

11 hrs ago | 425 Views

Mnangagwa's democratic credentials non-existent

11 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zanu-PF, Zec conflation exposed

11 hrs ago | 972 Views

'CCC members led by Sikhala initiated violence in Zengeza'

11 hrs ago | 621 Views

Battle royal at BF

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

ZB expands its services to Botswana

11 hrs ago | 344 Views

Supersport dangles coaching job to Bhasera

11 hrs ago | 443 Views

Can Afrikaners save South Africa?

11 hrs ago | 264 Views

Are Zanu-PF and ANC Siamese twins?

11 hrs ago | 169 Views

Man gets arrested during court proceedings

11 hrs ago | 450 Views

Telecel denies corporate rescue proceedings

11 hrs ago | 83 Views

UB40 and Ali Campbell jets into Zimbabwe today

11 hrs ago | 356 Views

BCC frets over poor vehicle maintenance

11 hrs ago | 103 Views

Apostolic member (65) marries wife's niece (10)

11 hrs ago | 716 Views

BCC introduce prepaid parking packages

11 hrs ago | 177 Views

Bulawayo police descend on money changers

11 hrs ago | 293 Views

Senior journalist acquitted in Mphoko case

11 hrs ago | 349 Views

3 000 Tsholotsho children benefit from registration blitz

11 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zec urges people to inspect voter's roll

11 hrs ago | 109 Views

Brito confident of Dembare victory

11 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwean prisoners in SA want to be paroled and repatriated

20 hrs ago | 402 Views

SABC airs Chamisa documentary which was banned in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2215 Views

ZEC opens voters roll for inspection by electorate

20 hrs ago | 312 Views

ZINARA staffer jailed for 258 criminal abuse of office counts

20 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zimbabwe police raid illegal forex dealers, retrieve 11 POS machines

20 hrs ago | 656 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days