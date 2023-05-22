Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mahere demands answers over Russian helicopters

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Citizens Coalition for Change spokesperson, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere, has taken to Twitter to demand answers over the purchase of Kazan Ansat helicopters by the Harare regime.

The helicopters, which didn't go through any procurement processes, were allegedly bought for $10 million each, four times more than their official market price of $2.5 million.

Mahere raised several concerns regarding the purchase of the helicopters. Firstly, she questioned whether there was a proper tender process to ensure transparency and fairness.

"Was there a tender for the helicopters? Are they able to make it public?" Mahere tweeted.

She then asked for proof of technical capacity to operate these aircraft and whether they can make a difference in Zimbabwe's dysfunctional public health ecosystem, where basic medical supplies like paracetamol are often in short supply.

"Do we have the technical capacity to operate them? Can they make a difference in a dysfunctional public health ecosystem?" She added.

Additionally, Mahere pointed out that having helicopters is of little use if there are no helipads, water, or medical supplies at the destinations. "What happens if you're airlifted & there's no heli-pad, no water & no paracetamol?"

She urged the regime to prioritize the country's pressing needs such as addressing the struggling economy and improving the healthcare system.

The purchase of overpriced helicopters without proper scrutiny is yet another example of the corruption and mismanagement rampant in Zimbabwe's government.

Citizens Coalition for Change will continue to demand accountability and transparency from the regime in Harare.

Source - CCC

Must Read

Chamisa thrills the rural communities

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

CCC demand credible, auditable voters roll

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Ukraine wants to kill Putin

3 hrs ago | 512 Views

'Give us a chance to fix economic mess' cried Chamisa. Failed to fix political mess - THE critical first task

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Confidence in August poll hits rock bottom

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Julius Malema would supply weapons to Russia

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

South Africa on the edge! National renewal needed urgently

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimpapers staff down tools

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

CCC blasts Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Chinese diplomat detaches country policy from offending firms in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwean jailed 16 years for bringing unauthorised explosives into SA

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimdollar rates race to 3,000

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

UB40 arrives in Zimbabwe for the much-awaited concert

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Bulawayo faces 2-day citywide water cuts

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Kwekwe accident death toll increases

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Man jailed 8 years for raping friend

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Third witness testifies in Biti assault trial

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Armed robbery mastermind nabbed

6 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Zimbabwe has no leader - plain and simple!

10 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Bitcoin's role in the rise of Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

11 hrs ago | 152 Views

Sex worker bashes colleague over HIV status

11 hrs ago | 1600 Views

It's time we retrace our footsteps

11 hrs ago | 273 Views

'Zimbabwe's Unemployment Crisis: A growing mental health concern among graduates and youths'

11 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mazayi River body yet to be identified

12 hrs ago | 717 Views

Police take corpse to wrong house for identification

12 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Chamisa cries for a chance to 'fix this mess'

14 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger endorses Chamisa's CCC ahead of 2023 elections

14 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Darikwa leaves relegated Wigan Athletic

14 hrs ago | 440 Views

Mnangagwa's democratic credentials non-existent

14 hrs ago | 418 Views

Zanu-PF, Zec conflation exposed

14 hrs ago | 992 Views

'CCC members led by Sikhala initiated violence in Zengeza'

14 hrs ago | 645 Views

Battle royal at BF

14 hrs ago | 229 Views

ZB expands its services to Botswana

14 hrs ago | 358 Views

Supersport dangles coaching job to Bhasera

14 hrs ago | 471 Views

Can Afrikaners save South Africa?

14 hrs ago | 278 Views

Are Zanu-PF and ANC Siamese twins?

14 hrs ago | 173 Views

Man gets arrested during court proceedings

14 hrs ago | 481 Views

Telecel denies corporate rescue proceedings

14 hrs ago | 86 Views

UB40 and Ali Campbell jets into Zimbabwe today

14 hrs ago | 395 Views

BCC frets over poor vehicle maintenance

14 hrs ago | 110 Views

Apostolic member (65) marries wife's niece (10)

14 hrs ago | 756 Views

BCC introduce prepaid parking packages

14 hrs ago | 187 Views

Bulawayo police descend on money changers

14 hrs ago | 308 Views

Senior journalist acquitted in Mphoko case

14 hrs ago | 368 Views

3 000 Tsholotsho children benefit from registration blitz

14 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zec urges people to inspect voter's roll

14 hrs ago | 113 Views

Brito confident of Dembare victory

14 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwean prisoners in SA want to be paroled and repatriated

23 hrs ago | 413 Views

SABC airs Chamisa documentary which was banned in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2278 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days