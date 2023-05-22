Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa thrills the rural communities

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Citizens Coalition for Changer leader, Nelson Chamisa on Sunday unexpectedly attended a rural ward meeting where the community was in the process of affirming its preferred representatives for parliament and district councils.

Citizens and change champions of the ward were delighted at his presence, with many gathering around him to express their support for his self-sacrificing leadership ahead of the watershed election to be held in August this year.

"WILD EXCITEMENT & JOY... I made a surprise visit to this rural ward meeting yesterday where the community were confirming their chosen Citizens Representatives for Parliament and Rural District Councils. Blessed Monday!" President Chamisa tweeted.

President Chamisa, who is well-known for his commitment to bringing positive change to Zimbabwe, used the opportunity to affirm his commitment to addressing the needs of his fellow Zimbabweans, particularly those who have been struggling under the current administration of Zanu-PF.

He urged the citizens to register to vote and to turn out in large numbers during the election to ensure their voices were heard.

The CCC's campaign, dubbed "RegisterToVoteCCC #VoteCCC #NgaapindeHakeMukomana ," has been gaining momentum ahead of the elections, with the party's message resonating with many ordinary Zimbabweans who have long been disillusioned with the political status quo.

The CCC, introduced a year ago, has been leading the charge to bring about much-needed political change in the country.

As the elections draw closer, the citizens and change champions are hoping that their message will continue to gain traction among ordinary Zimbabweans, who are hungry for a better future and who see President Chamisa as the best candidate to deliver that future.

Source - CCC

Must Read

CCC demand credible, auditable voters roll

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mahere demands answers over Russian helicopters

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Ukraine wants to kill Putin

3 hrs ago | 512 Views

'Give us a chance to fix economic mess' cried Chamisa. Failed to fix political mess - THE critical first task

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Confidence in August poll hits rock bottom

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Julius Malema would supply weapons to Russia

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

South Africa on the edge! National renewal needed urgently

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimpapers staff down tools

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

CCC blasts Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Chinese diplomat detaches country policy from offending firms in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwean jailed 16 years for bringing unauthorised explosives into SA

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimdollar rates race to 3,000

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

UB40 arrives in Zimbabwe for the much-awaited concert

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Bulawayo faces 2-day citywide water cuts

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Kwekwe accident death toll increases

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Man jailed 8 years for raping friend

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Third witness testifies in Biti assault trial

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Armed robbery mastermind nabbed

6 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Zimbabwe has no leader - plain and simple!

10 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Bitcoin's role in the rise of Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

11 hrs ago | 152 Views

Sex worker bashes colleague over HIV status

11 hrs ago | 1600 Views

It's time we retrace our footsteps

11 hrs ago | 273 Views

'Zimbabwe's Unemployment Crisis: A growing mental health concern among graduates and youths'

11 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mazayi River body yet to be identified

12 hrs ago | 717 Views

Police take corpse to wrong house for identification

12 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Chamisa cries for a chance to 'fix this mess'

14 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger endorses Chamisa's CCC ahead of 2023 elections

14 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Darikwa leaves relegated Wigan Athletic

14 hrs ago | 440 Views

Mnangagwa's democratic credentials non-existent

14 hrs ago | 418 Views

Zanu-PF, Zec conflation exposed

14 hrs ago | 992 Views

'CCC members led by Sikhala initiated violence in Zengeza'

14 hrs ago | 645 Views

Battle royal at BF

14 hrs ago | 229 Views

ZB expands its services to Botswana

14 hrs ago | 358 Views

Supersport dangles coaching job to Bhasera

14 hrs ago | 471 Views

Can Afrikaners save South Africa?

14 hrs ago | 278 Views

Are Zanu-PF and ANC Siamese twins?

14 hrs ago | 173 Views

Man gets arrested during court proceedings

14 hrs ago | 481 Views

Telecel denies corporate rescue proceedings

14 hrs ago | 86 Views

UB40 and Ali Campbell jets into Zimbabwe today

14 hrs ago | 395 Views

BCC frets over poor vehicle maintenance

14 hrs ago | 110 Views

Apostolic member (65) marries wife's niece (10)

14 hrs ago | 756 Views

BCC introduce prepaid parking packages

14 hrs ago | 187 Views

Bulawayo police descend on money changers

14 hrs ago | 308 Views

Senior journalist acquitted in Mphoko case

14 hrs ago | 368 Views

3 000 Tsholotsho children benefit from registration blitz

14 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zec urges people to inspect voter's roll

14 hrs ago | 113 Views

Brito confident of Dembare victory

14 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwean prisoners in SA want to be paroled and repatriated

23 hrs ago | 413 Views

SABC airs Chamisa documentary which was banned in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2278 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days