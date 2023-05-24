Killings flare up in Kwekwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE recent callous murder of two people in Mbizo, Kwekwe has sent residents into panic mode as they fear for their lives.The body of veteran educationist and retired teacher Mr Lovemore Marume (64) was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds near Ruvimbo Primary School.Another body of a yet to be identified woman, was also found lying in a pool of blood a stone's throw away from that of the veteran teacher.Although reasons for the killings are yet to be ascertained, residents are living in fear that they might also become victims.Following the killings, police arrested six suspects who were found in possession of dangerous weapons.The six, including a 14-year-old, have since appeared before the courts and were remanded in custody.The callous murders came days after Kwekwe police had banned carrying of dangerous weapons.Officer Commanding Police Kwekwe District Chief Superintendent Ison Chapeta, through a prohibition order banned the carrying of dangerous weapons for three months (from 19 April to 19 July) amid an increase in cases involving dangerous weapons.In a recent engagement with the Silobela community, Chief Superintendent Chapeta read the riot act saying police details in Kwekwe would leave no stone unturned in fighting the scourge."We have formed a crack team that is meant to hunt down any perpetrators who are in the habit of attacking and killing people willy nilly."The 20-member crack team will deal with anyone who would have been found on the wrong side of the law without any regard of social status or any affiliation," he warned.Chief Superintendent Chapeta said traditional leaders and the community at large should help reveal the culprits.