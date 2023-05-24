Police recover stolen tobacco bales

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Marondera, Mashonaland East province, have arrested a Harare man who was part of a nine-member gang that raided a farm and stole tobacco bales.The suspect Shelton Matengarufu was intercepted by police officers driving a truck carrying the loot. His accomplices fled into a nearby bush. The police recovered 91 bales of stolen tobacco.Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the arrest of the suspect and said a manhunt has since been launched for the other eight suspects."Police arrested a Harare man who was part of a gang that stole tobacco bales at a farm in Marondera. The suspect was the one driving the truck carrying the loot while his accomplices fled upon seeing police. We are looking for the other suspects," Chazovachiyi said."On May 22, at around 11pm, the suspects invaded Aucheniarich Farm before assaulting occupants with logs among other weapons. They broke into a shed and stole 91 tobacco bales and tobacco chemicals," he said.Police were notified about the robbery and the truck was intercepted in Marondera. Other suspects jumped off the truck and fled.The value of the stolen tobacco is US$41 000 and all of it was recovered.