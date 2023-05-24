Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police recover stolen tobacco bales

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
POLICE in Marondera, Mashonaland East province, have arrested a Harare man who was part of a nine-member gang that raided a farm and stole tobacco bales.

The suspect Shelton Matengarufu was intercepted by police officers driving a truck carrying the loot.  His accomplices fled into a nearby bush. The police recovered 91 bales of stolen tobacco.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the arrest of the suspect and said a manhunt has since been launched for the other eight suspects.

"Police arrested a Harare man who was part of a gang that stole tobacco bales at a farm in Marondera. The suspect was the one driving the truck carrying the loot while his accomplices fled upon seeing police. We are looking for the other suspects," Chazovachiyi said.

"On May 22, at around 11pm, the suspects invaded Aucheniarich Farm before assaulting occupants with logs among other weapons. They broke into a shed and stole 91 tobacco bales and tobacco chemicals," he said.

Police were notified about the robbery and the truck was intercepted in Marondera.  Other suspects jumped off the truck and fled.

The value of the stolen tobacco is US$41 000 and all of it was recovered.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Health time bomb ticks in Mthuli Ncube's Cowdray Park

4 hrs ago | 370 Views

CCC activist not buried 1 year later

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

Residents angry over Gwayi-Shangani Dam delays

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

UB40 promises fireworks

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Jail nightmare for 'graffiti painting' UZ students

4 hrs ago | 301 Views

Jonathan Moyo tackles Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 786 Views

Power outages dent RioZim production

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bosso target outright victory

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

'No voter registration at inspection centres'

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe ranked as world's most miserable country

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe adjudged as flood prone

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to respect rule of law

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Man robbed after boarding lift

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimdollar in record crash

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Chinese investigators arrest murder suspect in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zimbabwe commits to resolve debt, arrears

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Bosso scores major deal

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Russia is in a war with imperialism'

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Killings flare up in Kwekwe

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe's Africa Day: Celebrating a Continent We Have Failed

13 hrs ago | 142 Views

Africa Day: Zimbabwe has achieved nothing

14 hrs ago | 171 Views

Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll', Dies Aged 83

14 hrs ago | 462 Views

Chamisa thrills the rural communities

16 hrs ago | 1400 Views

CCC demand credible, auditable voters roll

16 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mahere demands answers over Russian helicopters

16 hrs ago | 869 Views

Ukraine wants to kill Putin

17 hrs ago | 1321 Views

'Give us a chance to fix economic mess' cried Chamisa. Failed to fix political mess - THE critical first task

17 hrs ago | 215 Views

Confidence in August poll hits rock bottom

17 hrs ago | 385 Views

Julius Malema would supply weapons to Russia

17 hrs ago | 633 Views

South Africa on the edge! National renewal needed urgently

17 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zimpapers staff down tools

17 hrs ago | 418 Views

CCC blasts Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 517 Views

Chinese diplomat detaches country policy from offending firms in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zimbabwean jailed 16 years for bringing unauthorised explosives into SA

17 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimdollar rates race to 3,000

17 hrs ago | 317 Views

UB40 arrives in Zimbabwe for the much-awaited concert

17 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bulawayo faces 2-day citywide water cuts

17 hrs ago | 136 Views

Kwekwe accident death toll increases

17 hrs ago | 139 Views

Man jailed 8 years for raping friend

17 hrs ago | 538 Views

Third witness testifies in Biti assault trial

17 hrs ago | 67 Views

Armed robbery mastermind nabbed

20 hrs ago | 1799 Views

Zimbabwe has no leader - plain and simple!

24 May 2023 at 09:41hrs | 1407 Views

Bitcoin's role in the rise of Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

24 May 2023 at 09:38hrs | 163 Views

Sex worker bashes colleague over HIV status

24 May 2023 at 09:27hrs | 1830 Views

It's time we retrace our footsteps

24 May 2023 at 09:25hrs | 284 Views

'Zimbabwe's Unemployment Crisis: A growing mental health concern among graduates and youths'

24 May 2023 at 09:25hrs | 289 Views

Mazayi River body yet to be identified

24 May 2023 at 07:48hrs | 754 Views

Police take corpse to wrong house for identification

24 May 2023 at 07:48hrs | 1512 Views

Chamisa cries for a chance to 'fix this mess'

24 May 2023 at 06:11hrs | 1276 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days