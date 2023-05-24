Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's govt urged to respect rule of law

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
LEGAL think-tank Veritas has accused the government of failure to respect the rule of law through unlawful suspension of standing statutes by Cabinet ministers.

In its latest Bill Watch publication, Veritas said the country's Constitution did not give public officers inherent powers to suspend laws or to exempt people from complying with them.

Veritas raised a red flag on three recent government announcements, which contradicted the law.

These are the recent lifting of COVID-19 restrictions by Cabinet, an announcement by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube on suspension of import duty and restrictions on basic commodities for six months, and the declaration by Cabinet that all existing carbon credit agreements were null and void.

Veritas said the COVID-19 restrictions were imposed by regulations and orders made under the Public Health Act, hence a Cabinet resolution alone could not exempt members of the public from adhering to the restrictions.

The legal think-tank also said Ncube‘s suspension of duty on basic commodities was in violation of the law as the  Open General Import Licence had not yet been amended.

"Both the (Finance) minister's announcement and the Permanent Secretary's statement show a complete disregard for the rule of law. Customs duties are imposed by regulations and notices under the Customs and Excise Act, and they cannot be lifted or altered except by formal amendments to those regulations and notices, and moreover the amendments have to be confirmed by an Act of Parliament within six months according to section 225 of the Act."

Veritas said the ministers' pronouncements that were against the law would drive away investments as investors would not have confidence that their contracts would be respected by government and enforced by the courts.

"What is remarkable about these three is the blithe disregard for the rule of law with which they were carried out, the implicit assumption that ministers can change the law by decree or public announcement. The secretary for Finance (George Guvamatanga), for example, called on the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to "complement" his minister's measures by amending the Open General Import Licence.  He did not seem to understand that his minister's measures would have no legal effect until the Open General Import Licence was amended.  Compliance with the law was an afterthought apparently, a tidying-up exercise to be done at some future time rather than an essential step that should have been completed before, or at the same time as the minister made his announcement."

Source - newsday

Must Read

Health time bomb ticks in Mthuli Ncube's Cowdray Park

4 hrs ago | 370 Views

CCC activist not buried 1 year later

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

Residents angry over Gwayi-Shangani Dam delays

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

UB40 promises fireworks

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Jail nightmare for 'graffiti painting' UZ students

4 hrs ago | 301 Views

Jonathan Moyo tackles Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 786 Views

Power outages dent RioZim production

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bosso target outright victory

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

'No voter registration at inspection centres'

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe ranked as world's most miserable country

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe adjudged as flood prone

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Police recover stolen tobacco bales

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Man robbed after boarding lift

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimdollar in record crash

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Chinese investigators arrest murder suspect in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zimbabwe commits to resolve debt, arrears

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Bosso scores major deal

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Russia is in a war with imperialism'

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Killings flare up in Kwekwe

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe's Africa Day: Celebrating a Continent We Have Failed

13 hrs ago | 142 Views

Africa Day: Zimbabwe has achieved nothing

14 hrs ago | 171 Views

Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll', Dies Aged 83

14 hrs ago | 462 Views

Chamisa thrills the rural communities

16 hrs ago | 1400 Views

CCC demand credible, auditable voters roll

16 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mahere demands answers over Russian helicopters

16 hrs ago | 869 Views

Ukraine wants to kill Putin

17 hrs ago | 1321 Views

'Give us a chance to fix economic mess' cried Chamisa. Failed to fix political mess - THE critical first task

17 hrs ago | 215 Views

Confidence in August poll hits rock bottom

17 hrs ago | 385 Views

Julius Malema would supply weapons to Russia

17 hrs ago | 633 Views

South Africa on the edge! National renewal needed urgently

17 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zimpapers staff down tools

17 hrs ago | 418 Views

CCC blasts Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 517 Views

Chinese diplomat detaches country policy from offending firms in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zimbabwean jailed 16 years for bringing unauthorised explosives into SA

17 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimdollar rates race to 3,000

17 hrs ago | 317 Views

UB40 arrives in Zimbabwe for the much-awaited concert

17 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bulawayo faces 2-day citywide water cuts

17 hrs ago | 136 Views

Kwekwe accident death toll increases

17 hrs ago | 139 Views

Man jailed 8 years for raping friend

17 hrs ago | 538 Views

Third witness testifies in Biti assault trial

17 hrs ago | 67 Views

Armed robbery mastermind nabbed

20 hrs ago | 1799 Views

Zimbabwe has no leader - plain and simple!

24 May 2023 at 09:41hrs | 1407 Views

Bitcoin's role in the rise of Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

24 May 2023 at 09:38hrs | 163 Views

Sex worker bashes colleague over HIV status

24 May 2023 at 09:27hrs | 1830 Views

It's time we retrace our footsteps

24 May 2023 at 09:25hrs | 284 Views

'Zimbabwe's Unemployment Crisis: A growing mental health concern among graduates and youths'

24 May 2023 at 09:25hrs | 289 Views

Mazayi River body yet to be identified

24 May 2023 at 07:48hrs | 754 Views

Police take corpse to wrong house for identification

24 May 2023 at 07:48hrs | 1512 Views

Chamisa cries for a chance to 'fix this mess'

24 May 2023 at 06:11hrs | 1276 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days