Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso target outright victory

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Highlanders coach Brito Baltimar hopes that his charges will finally hand him his first victory over Dynamos in open play when the two giants clash in their rearranged fixture at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

The Brazil-born gaffer has faced Dynamos twice since he joined Bosso last year, with the first encounter in the league at the National Sports Stadium last season ending goalless.

The two football giants then took their rivalry to Mt Darwin on April 18 this year for the Independence Cup final clash and they also could not be separated in the 90 minutes of regulation time as they again drew 0-0.

Bosso went on to win in the penalty shootout.

Speaking at his pre-match Press conference, Brito said he will be gunning for victory in the third. "So, in the last two games that we played with them, one for last season, one this season, the cup, we drew. So, for this one we practised, we said the third is the time that we get the goals and we win. So we are confident about it," he said.

Brito complained bitterly when this fixture was postponed last month, saying the postponement favoured Dynamos who were struggling for form at the time.

Asked if he still holds the same opinion, he said, "The institutions that run football made a good decision (this time) because Dynamos played one day ahead of us and we played one day before but we needed to travel and come back and they just need to travel. I think it's a fair environment for a game like this and for both teams," he said.

Highlanders, who played Cranborne Bullets in Harare at the weekend, remain the only unbeaten side in the PSL this season. Bosso have also enjoyed dominance over Dynamos as they have not lost a game from open play since 2015 to the Harare giants. Dynamos' last victory at Barbourfields Stadium was in 2014 when they won 1-0 courtesy of a Roderick Mutuma strike. They got their other victory via a boardroom decision in 2017 after the match was abandoned when Bosso fans protested against Christian Epopue's equalizer. Rahman Kutsanzira had thrust Bosso into the lead. Dynamos were handed the match on a 3-0 scoreline by the PSL disciplinary committee.

Dynamos legend Godfrey Paradza is backing his former club, and wants the players to play for the team's supporters expected to throng Barbourfields this afternoon despite the hosts' decision to hike gate charges.

The cheapest ticket will cost US$5 up from the normal US$2.

"The pressure is on Dynamos. Highlanders are doing well at the moment. Being away from home, Dynamos are under pressure. They need to perform and atone for the number of draws that they have had this season. That defeat in the Independence trophy is a motivator for Bosso, so Dynamos have a tough task at hand. It's a big match where Dynamos will have to give something to their supporters who always come through when they are playing in Bulawayo. They will support the team for 90 minutes and I think that is what should motivate the DeMbare players," said Paradza.

DeMbare, have, however shown that they can rise to the occasion in big matches. They dispatched Caps United 2-0 in the Harare derby in April. Tanaka Shandirwa and Donald Mudadi were at their best on the day and they will be hoping to replicate the same form this afternoon. They will be ably supported by Junior Makunike in the Dynamos midfield.

It is upfront where Dynamos have struggled just like Highlanders. Herbert Maruwa will have to keep faith with the misfiring frontline which includes Jayden Bakari, Emmanuel Paga, former Bosso player Tinashe Makanda, Nyasha Chintuli and Eli Ilunga. They face a mammoth task of scoring at Barbourfields against a Bosso defence that has only conceded once in five matches this season. The last time that they played at BF, Makanda was on target as they beat Hwange 1-0 in the first match of the season. DeMbare will be making the long journey to Bulawayo for the second time this year; their first match outside Harare since week one.

On the other hand, Bosso have only scored seven goals in nine matches. The Bosso strikers are under pressure to deliver and they have their work cut out against a Dynamos defence that has proved to be mean this far. Tymon Mvula notched up his eighth  clean sheet in nine matches on Sunday as Dynamos drew 0-0 with Manica Diamonds.

Lynoth Chikuhwa is once again expected to lead the Bosso attack with either Stanley Ngala, Washington Navaya or Calvin Chigonero partnering him.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Health time bomb ticks in Mthuli Ncube's Cowdray Park

4 hrs ago | 371 Views

CCC activist not buried 1 year later

4 hrs ago | 388 Views

Residents angry over Gwayi-Shangani Dam delays

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

UB40 promises fireworks

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

Jail nightmare for 'graffiti painting' UZ students

4 hrs ago | 301 Views

Jonathan Moyo tackles Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 787 Views

Power outages dent RioZim production

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

'No voter registration at inspection centres'

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe ranked as world's most miserable country

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe adjudged as flood prone

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to respect rule of law

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Police recover stolen tobacco bales

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Man robbed after boarding lift

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimdollar in record crash

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Chinese investigators arrest murder suspect in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zimbabwe commits to resolve debt, arrears

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Bosso scores major deal

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Russia is in a war with imperialism'

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Killings flare up in Kwekwe

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe's Africa Day: Celebrating a Continent We Have Failed

13 hrs ago | 143 Views

Africa Day: Zimbabwe has achieved nothing

14 hrs ago | 171 Views

Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll', Dies Aged 83

14 hrs ago | 462 Views

Chamisa thrills the rural communities

16 hrs ago | 1400 Views

CCC demand credible, auditable voters roll

16 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mahere demands answers over Russian helicopters

16 hrs ago | 870 Views

Ukraine wants to kill Putin

17 hrs ago | 1321 Views

'Give us a chance to fix economic mess' cried Chamisa. Failed to fix political mess - THE critical first task

17 hrs ago | 215 Views

Confidence in August poll hits rock bottom

17 hrs ago | 385 Views

Julius Malema would supply weapons to Russia

17 hrs ago | 634 Views

South Africa on the edge! National renewal needed urgently

17 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zimpapers staff down tools

17 hrs ago | 418 Views

CCC blasts Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 517 Views

Chinese diplomat detaches country policy from offending firms in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zimbabwean jailed 16 years for bringing unauthorised explosives into SA

17 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimdollar rates race to 3,000

17 hrs ago | 317 Views

UB40 arrives in Zimbabwe for the much-awaited concert

17 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bulawayo faces 2-day citywide water cuts

17 hrs ago | 136 Views

Kwekwe accident death toll increases

17 hrs ago | 139 Views

Man jailed 8 years for raping friend

17 hrs ago | 538 Views

Third witness testifies in Biti assault trial

17 hrs ago | 67 Views

Armed robbery mastermind nabbed

20 hrs ago | 1799 Views

Zimbabwe has no leader - plain and simple!

24 May 2023 at 09:41hrs | 1407 Views

Bitcoin's role in the rise of Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

24 May 2023 at 09:38hrs | 163 Views

Sex worker bashes colleague over HIV status

24 May 2023 at 09:27hrs | 1830 Views

It's time we retrace our footsteps

24 May 2023 at 09:25hrs | 284 Views

'Zimbabwe's Unemployment Crisis: A growing mental health concern among graduates and youths'

24 May 2023 at 09:25hrs | 289 Views

Mazayi River body yet to be identified

24 May 2023 at 07:48hrs | 754 Views

Police take corpse to wrong house for identification

24 May 2023 at 07:48hrs | 1512 Views

Chamisa cries for a chance to 'fix this mess'

24 May 2023 at 06:11hrs | 1276 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days