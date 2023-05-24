Bosso manager involved in accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders' welfare manager Vezigama Dlodlo was on Wednesday evening involved in an accident on his way to the club's new camping venue in Matopos ahead of the Bulawayo giants' epic Castle Lager Premier Soccer tie against Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium.The two giants faceoff in a rearranged Matchday five fixture on Thursday afternoon.Dlodlo, who was driving his personal SUV Ford Everest said two wild animals strayed into the road and he lost control, veered off the road and hit a large rock.Dlodlo sustained a leg and an arm injury. He is in a stable condition after he was released from hospital."I thank God I'm ok. The car is a write-off but what is important is that I'm alive. The accident happened about 7km before our camp base (Maleme Lodges). I'm ok, and I hope the boys win it for me," said DlodloThe Bulawayo giants announced on Wednesday that they have struck a camping deal meant to promote Matobo National Park with Zimparks.Bosso immediately went to camp at the tranquil Matobo hills' Maleme Lodges.Highlanders, who will be saving at least US$2 000 in camping fees whenever they are playing in Bulawayo will have a "Visit Matobo" logo on the left sleeve of their playing kit.