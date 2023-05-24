Bosso, Dembare produce an entertaining end-to-end attacking display

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders 0 - 0 DynamosPremiership old rivals Highlanders and Dynamos produced an entertaining end-to-end attacking display but failed to score as they both registered their fourth successive draws in a rescheduled Castle Lager Premiership clash played in front of a packed Barbourfields Stadium Thursday afternoon.Highlanders however came out with the widest smile as their point took them to the summit of the premiership log standings with 18 points from 10 matches played.Bosso leap frogged Ngezi Platinum who have 17 points from the same number of games played.The two giants had their moments which they both squandered in front of goal.Dynamos had a lukewarm first half performance but lifted their game after the break, enjoying moments in which they camped in the opponent's half.Highlanders also produced a great performance and with a bit of luck, could have snatched victory after Washington Navaya's header came off the cross bar deep into the second half.The draw restored Highlanders to the top of the premiership standings while Dynamos shifted two places to position six and are tied on 15 points with reigning champions FC Platinum and Chicken Inn.After the match, Highlanders FC coach Baltemer Brito said he was disappointed that his team did not pick up maximum points."I'm sad because I wanted to collect three points for the supporters. The match was good it was an open game, pity we didn't collect maximum points, but life goes on," Brito said during the post-match interview with ZTN's Muziwethu Hadebe.Asked about the lack of goals, Brito said Bosso created chances and it is a matter of time before his team will score."We hit the crossbar and the goals will come as we are creating opportunities," he said.Dynamos head coach Herbert "Jompao" Maruwa said goals will come and commended his team for playing well."It was a good game. We were in control for the better part of the game. If we keep on working hard, the goals will come. I'm very happy with the performance the boys did very well," said Maruwa.Man of the Match, Dynamos FC midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa said they were happy with the point gained against Bosso away from home.Meanwhile, in another premiership clash played Thursday, 51-year-old Herentals owner Innocent Benza scored but watched his team lose 2-1 to visiting Hwange in a match played at the National Sports Stadium same afternoon.The premiership race continues Saturday with Match Day 11 fixtures which shall see FC Platinum travel to Black Rhinos for a clash at the National Sports Stadium while in-form Bulawayo Chiefs host Cranborne Bullets at Luveve.Surprise packages Manica Diamonds also take on Yadah at Gibbo.On Sunday, Caps United entertain Simba Bhora at the National Sports Stadium while Triangle and Sheasham square off at Gibbo.Highlanders date Green Fuels at Barbourfields with Ngezi Platinum taking on Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium.On Monday, ZPC Kariba play Chicken Inn at the National Sports Stadium to put the lid on Match Day 11 round of fixtures.