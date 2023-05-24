Latest News Editor's Choice


Artisanal miner pours cyanide on colleague over $1 dispute

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A Chiweshe-based artisanal miner is battling for life at a local hospital after he was poured cyanide poison by a colleague in a $1 dispute.


The matter came to light at Concession magistrates courts yesterday where Dinky Gweshe (30) appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody to tomorrow for sentencing.

Prosecutors told the court that on May 15 at Rosa mining area Gweshe was ordered to carry gold ore by Tatenda Karomo(28) for a $1 fee.

Gweshe demanded money first before carrying the ore but was promised to be given after reaching the final destination.

Upon arriving at the destination Gweshe demanded his $1 but Karomo refused to give him.

The angry Gweshe poured cyanide poison on Karomo's body and he was seriously injured before being rushed to hospital.

Source - Byo24News

