Bogus cops arrested for armed robbery

News / National

by Staff reporter

FOUR armed robbers who were terrorising bar patrons and families while pretending to be police detectives in Mvurwi have been arrested after committing a spate of crimes around the area.Police have since recovered two firearms used during the commission of the crimes, a Tokarev pistol with seven rounds and Blow Gun F92 Auto pistol, as well as all stolen cellphones.The suspects are Alick Phiri (43) of number 50 Chiredza Street, Mvurwi, Fortwell Nyoni (27) of number 1213 Phase 2, Mvurwi, Marvelous Shumba (35) and Mukasiri Mhuri (39), all of Mutata Village under Chief Muposi in Mberengwa.In a statement yesterday, acting Criminal Investigations Department spokesperson Detective Sergeant Fanuel Nyamusa said: "On May 12, 2023 Marvelous Shumba and Mukasiri Nyoni entered a bar pretending to be patrons. They later produced pistols and ordered patrons to sit on the floor. One of the accused persons was left on guard while the other one proceeded to the kitchen and manhandled another victim before force-marching him to the bar."The accused persons demanded cash and other valuables. The complainants surrendered cellphones, cash amounting to US$95, a bunch of premise keys and some whiskey."The complainants were force-marched to a storeroom where they were locked in from outside and were later rescued by passers-by."Det Sgt Nyamusa said the suspects, also masquerading as detectives, approached a family on May 14, 2023 in Mvurwi, and accused them of side marketing their tobacco produce.They forcibly took the father away alleging that they were taking him to Harare, but later robbed him."After robbing this complainant, the accused persons ordered him to call his neighbour and demanded a ransom which he brought and was robbed of his cellphone before they went away," he said. "Two gang members were later arrested on May 17, 2023, after detectives received information that they were behind the commission of the crimes."The two implicated their two other accomplices who were also arrested. Police managed to recover two firearms used during the commission of these crimes, a Tokarev pistol with 07 rounds and Blow Gun F92 Auto pistol as well as all stolen cellphones from the accused persons."The suspects have since appeared in court and have been remanded in custody to June 1, 2023."The Zimbabwe Republic Police continues to encourage members of the public not to keep large sums of money at homes and business premises," said Det Sgt Nyamusa."It is also advisable for farmers not to divulge the monies they realise after selling their farm produce to avoid putting themselves at risk. It is further prudent to keep dogs at homes and business premises, install CCTV cameras as well as precast walls."Det Sgt Nyamusa appealed to anyone with information about any criminal activities to contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631, or make use of PGHQ WhatsApp number 0712 800 197.