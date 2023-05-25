Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Drivers' licence impasse in Electoral Bill debate

by Staff reporter
47 mins ago | Views
Parliament is next week expected to resume debate on contentious clauses in the Electoral Amendment Bill after a marathon and heated sitting which started on Thursday afternoon last week went into early Friday morning as legislators could not find common ground.

Debate on whether driver's licences can be accepted as proof of identification in forthcoming harmonised elections dominated proceedings in the National Assembly.

Legislators were divided on whether driver's licences could be accepted as identification documents when voting, with Zanu-PF Members of Parliament rallying behind Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to reject their use, while those from the opposition CCC party said there would be no prejudice suffered should they be used.

Debate on the Bill lasted beyond Thursday midnight after the National Assembly adopted a motion by Minister Ziyambi to suspend automatic adjournment at 6.55pm so that they could deal with an array of amendments that had been proposed by opposition lawmakers.

Some of the proposed amendments were rejected, while others were deferred, with compromises being made on several proposed amendments either to accept them or to have the mover withdraw.

It was, however, the use of drivers licence that dominated debate the whole night with legislators proffering varied opinions on it.

In the end, the National Assembly agreed to reject an amendment by Dzivaresekwa MP Mr Edwin Mushoriwa proposing for their acceptance.

The Electoral Amendment Bill will operationalise the latest constitutional amendments for the election of 10 youth members of the National Assembly, one from each province, as well as the continued election of 60 women, six from each province, to the National Assembly under a party-list system.

It will extend the new constitutional provisions for the election of women on a party-list system to provincial councils and local authorities, and will prevent people from being nominated for election if they have been convicted of certain offences.

The Bill seeks to stop the use of driver's licences as proof of identity by persons who register as voters and those who obtain ballot papers at polling stations.

During debate, it was argued that only identification documents issued by vital national State organs like the Registrar General's Office should be used, while others felt that since driver's licences were issued by Government department, the Central Vehicle Registry, they could be accepted.

Opposition legislators, led by Harare East MP Mr Tendai Biti, said given that on voting day, one would have already registered to vote, drivers license would still be ideal since it carried most of the required details and bore one's photograph.

Minister Ziyambi, however, differed.

"I agree that it is national, but it is not from our vital registration organisation. Ordinarily, the proof that we require almost everywhere is from the Registrar-General which is the identification document and the passport," said Minister Ziyambi.

"The argument that you are already registered, we are not even talking about that. The registration process is a separate issue and this also arose from the observers. Ordinarily, when you want to get a passport, you cannot go with a driver's licence. You need to go with your identity card as proof, but the information will be there in the database."

He said allowing the use of drivers license might set a bad precedent as one might eventually want to bring documents like work related identification documents.

Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba (Zanu-PF) said driver's licence were not prudent to use given the prevalence of fake documents.

"The police right now are busy arresting people who are making fake driver's licences, but we have not seen a lot of cases of fake identity cards except the driver's licence. There are not so many people in this country who have driver's licences but all have national identity cards," said Chinotimba.

Makoni North MP James Munetsi (Zanu-PF) concurred with Chinotimba.

In advocating for the use of drivers licence, Mutare Central MP Mr Innocent Gonese (CCC) said there had been instances where one would lose their national identification documents just before an election.

Some of the issue that dominated debate was whether or not those in the diaspora should be allowed to vote, an amendment that had been proposed by Mr Gonese.

In his contribution, Mr Gonese submitted that voting is a right conferred to every citizen.

In response, Makoni South MP Misheck Mataranyika (Zanu-PF) said allowing people in the diaspora to vote would create an uneven playing field because some candidates were unable to go and campaign in certain areas such as the United States, Britain and the European Union because of sanctions imposed on them.

"Until and unless they tell us the mechanism on how we can have a level playing field in terms of our reach to those in the diaspora, some of us are on sanctions," said Mataranyika.

The proposed amendment was one of those that were deferred to allow further debate.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Roll, #Vote, #Drivers

Comments

Bulawayo farm for sale


Must Read

WhatsApp gag order divides Zanu-PF

36 mins ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa must not deliver another Lima

38 mins ago | 71 Views

Manifestos and democracy in Zimbabwe

40 mins ago | 16 Views

Ball is in Mnangagwa's court

41 mins ago | 71 Views

O'mari takes on EcoCash

42 mins ago | 90 Views

2 businessmen acquitted of US$1m fraud charge

42 mins ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe nurses put govt on notice

43 mins ago | 58 Views

Parents reject Cala

43 mins ago | 55 Views

Controversial lawyer frets over Zimbabwe election date secrecy

43 mins ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa govt told to stop judicial harassment of 'rights defenders'

44 mins ago | 23 Views

'Monitor all Zimbabwe mega infrastructure deals'

44 mins ago | 20 Views

The tragedy of Zimbabwe

44 mins ago | 24 Views

NGO insists on reforms ahead of polls

45 mins ago | 10 Views

Jonathan Moyo tips Prof Ncube for Cowdray Park seat

46 mins ago | 77 Views

Russia's Rostec assists Zimbabwe establish air ambulance service

47 mins ago | 25 Views

Master of High Court backs Telecel rescue

48 mins ago | 11 Views

Bogus cops arrested for armed robbery

48 mins ago | 22 Views

Artisanal miner pours cyanide on colleague over $1 dispute

5 hrs ago | 219 Views

Jazz & Soul festival roars to life

10 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mwonzora drops urgent polls case

12 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Election buzz has not gripped Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 337 Views

Bosso, Dembare produce an entertaining end-to-end attacking display

13 hrs ago | 552 Views

Stray brick kills man watching fight

13 hrs ago | 598 Views

Bosso manager involved in accident

13 hrs ago | 648 Views

Health time bomb ticks in Mthuli Ncube's Cowdray Park

25 May 2023 at 06:45hrs | 1142 Views

CCC activist not buried 1 year later

25 May 2023 at 06:42hrs | 996 Views

Residents angry over Gwayi-Shangani Dam delays

25 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 927 Views

UB40 promises fireworks

25 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 632 Views

Jail nightmare for 'graffiti painting' UZ students

25 May 2023 at 06:31hrs | 861 Views

Jonathan Moyo tackles Mthuli Ncube

25 May 2023 at 06:28hrs | 2347 Views

Power outages dent RioZim production

25 May 2023 at 06:27hrs | 202 Views

Bosso target outright victory

25 May 2023 at 06:26hrs | 134 Views

'No voter registration at inspection centres'

25 May 2023 at 06:26hrs | 207 Views

Zimbabwe ranked as world's most miserable country

25 May 2023 at 06:25hrs | 369 Views

Zimbabwe adjudged as flood prone

25 May 2023 at 06:25hrs | 165 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to respect rule of law

25 May 2023 at 06:25hrs | 203 Views

Police recover stolen tobacco bales

25 May 2023 at 06:24hrs | 205 Views

Man robbed after boarding lift

25 May 2023 at 06:24hrs | 303 Views

Zimdollar in record crash

25 May 2023 at 06:24hrs | 466 Views

Chinese investigators arrest murder suspect in Zimbabwe

25 May 2023 at 06:24hrs | 946 Views

Zimbabwe commits to resolve debt, arrears

25 May 2023 at 06:23hrs | 83 Views

Bosso scores major deal

25 May 2023 at 06:18hrs | 248 Views

'Russia is in a war with imperialism'

25 May 2023 at 06:18hrs | 370 Views

Killings flare up in Kwekwe

25 May 2023 at 06:18hrs | 442 Views

Zimbabwe's Africa Day: Celebrating a Continent We Have Failed

24 May 2023 at 21:02hrs | 178 Views

Africa Day: Zimbabwe has achieved nothing

24 May 2023 at 20:59hrs | 218 Views

Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll', Dies Aged 83

24 May 2023 at 20:48hrs | 664 Views

Chamisa thrills the rural communities

24 May 2023 at 18:36hrs | 1555 Views

CCC demand credible, auditable voters roll

24 May 2023 at 18:35hrs | 280 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days