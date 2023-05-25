Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman kills hubby in dinner fight

by Staff reporter
A 53-year-old Chitungwiza woman has appeared in court on allegations of killing her husband following a fight over relish.

The court heard that Wilson Muchimwe (53) was irked when she arrived home only to find out that Nozizwe Mpengesi had cooked vegetables instead of meat for dinner prompting a misunderstanding.

Mpengesi was facing murder charges when she appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

She was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Investigations established that on the fateful day, Mpengesi had a misunderstanding with Muchimwe who came home drunk and complained that she had cooked vegetables instead of meat as relish for dinner which led to a fight.

It is alleged that Mpengesi fought back and pushed Muchimwe who fell headlong onto a concrete slab.

The court heard that the now deceased started bleeding from the forehead prompting Mpengesi to proceed to ZRP Zengeza 5 base where she misled the police that Muchimwe was assaulted at an unknown bar by unknown assailants.

Further investigations revealed that Mpengesi took all of Muchimwe's clothes and shoes and gave them to her sister Thandiwe Mpengesi so as to conceal evidence that she had prior knowledge and a relationship with him.

Yesterday, the court heard that Mpengesi led detectives to the scene under video camera where she made indications as to how she committed the offence.

She further led to the recovery of Muchimwe's pair of shoes and a jacket.

Muchimwe's body is at Chitungwiza hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Source - The Herald
