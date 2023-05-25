Zimra workers mull industrial action

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE Revenue Authority and Allied Workers Trade Union (ZIMRATU) have petitioned their employer demanding a timetable with three days per week working slots necessitated by eroded salaries which have fallen far beyond the cost of living.A letter written by the ZIMRATU president Dominic Manyangadze to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority's Commissioner General also copied to the board chairperson Antony Mandiwanza exposes the level of hardships at the taxman's institution.Over the years the revenue collector was known as an employer of choice due to hefty salaries but Manyangadze briefed the top management that exchange rates movements have left workers unable to report for duty daily.The workers group accused the revenue collector of not taking their concerns seriously.The workers group said due to the unsustainable situation, they can't continue to subsidise the authority's operations any further.