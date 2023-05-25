Man caught wife red-handed at a lodge

News / National

by Staff reporter

A FREE drama played out at a lodge after a married man caught his wife red-handed having the time of her life with her alleged lover.The married man Charles Nyamuzinga from Glendale, Mashonaland Central province was left frustrated after his wife Diana Makuza (43) who has since eloped with her lover, savagely assaulted him as punishment for busting her red-handed between the sheets with another man.Nyamuzinga, who had also been suspecting his wife of cheating on him, got tipped off by someone that Diana was romping at a lodge with another man.In anger, he sprung up and rushed to the lodge where upon arrival he stormed the room where his wife was dishing his sexual goodies to another man.Nyamuzinga, however, seemed to have got more than what he had bargained for when his wife assaulted him before she fled from the scene with her lover.Circumstances are that on 16 May 2023 Diana came back home from attending a court session and started shouting at her husband while also threatening to scald him with boiling water.In response Nyamuzinga asked her if she was still interested in the marriage and she remained quiet.At the height of the misunderstanding Diana took all her belongings and put them outside the house.Nyamuzinga went to work leaving his wife outside the house with her belongings.On the same day and at around 7pm when Nyamuzinga returned from work, he decided to go to Machembere Bar to drink beer and to his surprise he found his wife with another man there.Nyamuzinga then asked her what was going on and she remained quiet.A seemingly frustrated Nyamuzinga did not bother her anymore before he started drinking and later went home to sleep.Diana reportedly didn't go back home and her husband who slept alone woke up in the morning at around 5am going to work.While on his way to work, someone tipped him off that his wife was at a lodge with another man.That however, didn't go down well with him when he quickly rushed to the lodge where upon arrival he found his wife with another man. When he confronted her, Diana reportedly punched him twice on the mouth and he fell down.While Nyamuzinga was still lying down, Diana exploited that opportunity when she fled from the scene together with her boyfriend.Nyamuzinga went and reported the matter to the police and investigations later led to the arrest of Diana.She has since appeared before Concession magistrate Joshua Nembaware charged with physical abuse as defined in Section 4 (3) (1) of the Domestic violence Act Chapter 5:16.She was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 13 June