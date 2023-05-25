Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man caught wife red-handed at a lodge

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A FREE drama played out at a lodge after a married man caught his wife red-handed having the time of her life with her alleged lover.

The married man Charles Nyamuzinga from Glendale, Mashonaland Central province was left frustrated after his wife Diana Makuza (43) who has since eloped with her lover, savagely assaulted him as punishment for busting her red-handed between the sheets with another man.

Nyamuzinga, who had also been suspecting his wife of cheating on him, got tipped off by someone that Diana was romping at a lodge with another man.

In anger, he sprung up and rushed to the lodge where upon arrival he stormed the room where his wife was dishing his sexual goodies to another man.

Nyamuzinga, however, seemed to have got more than what he had bargained for when his wife assaulted him before she fled from the scene with her lover.

Circumstances are that on 16 May 2023 Diana came back home from attending a court session and started shouting at her husband while also threatening to scald him with boiling water.

In response Nyamuzinga asked her if she was still interested in the marriage and she remained quiet.

At the height of the misunderstanding Diana took all her belongings and put them outside the house.

Nyamuzinga went to work leaving his wife outside the house with her belongings.

On the same day and at around 7pm when Nyamuzinga returned from work, he decided to go to Machembere Bar to drink beer and to his surprise he found his wife with another man there.

Nyamuzinga then asked her what was going on and she remained quiet.

A seemingly frustrated Nyamuzinga did not bother her anymore before he started drinking and later went home to sleep.

Diana reportedly didn't go back home and her husband who slept alone woke up in the morning at around 5am going to work.

While on his way to work, someone tipped him off that his wife was at a lodge with another man.

That however, didn't go down well with him when he quickly rushed to the lodge where upon arrival he found his wife with another man. When he confronted her, Diana reportedly punched him twice on the mouth and he fell down.

While Nyamuzinga was still lying down, Diana exploited that opportunity when she fled from the scene together with her boyfriend.

Nyamuzinga went and reported the matter to the police and investigations later led to the arrest of Diana.

She has since appeared before Concession magistrate Joshua Nembaware charged with physical abuse as defined in Section 4 (3) (1) of the Domestic violence Act Chapter 5:16.

She was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 13 June

Source - B-Metro
More on: #Lodge, #Caught, #Affair

Comments

Bulawayo farm for sale


Must Read

Mthwakazi activists fined for doorstepping High Court

1 hr ago | 71 Views

BCC engages Potraz on internet provision

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Bulawayo motorists threaten CBD parking boycott

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Jail sentence for motorists who illegally remove clamps from their vehicles

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Cop insults Mnangagwa, threatens to arrest Zanu-PF members

2 hrs ago | 569 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son says 'It will be a big mistake to vote for Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mthwakazi youths threaten to close borders and airports to curb gold smuggling

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

There is no Ndebele King! Lobengula Royal Trust declares

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

'People's fear to join politics has strengthened Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

BCC warns people embarking on road repairs without seeking permission

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Foul mouth mum-in-law arrested

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Married woman disrupts church service, accuses Priest of having an affair

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

'US debt is a pyramid scheme used to defraud other nations'

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Johannesburg mayor now understands why Mugabe banned NGOs

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Chamisa calls for single currency across Africa

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa to secure another 5-year term, says US's Fitch Ratings

4 hrs ago | 650 Views

'Jonathan Moyo's media reign of terror worried Zanu-PF'

4 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimra workers mull industrial action

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Chamisa orders ouster of Peter Mataruse?

4 hrs ago | 326 Views

Economic sanctions continue to place Zimbabwe further into unsustainable debt

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Woman kills hubby in dinner fight

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Nigerian man arrested in the UK for allegedly impregnating his spouse, in-law's mother, and in-law sister

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

What do we have to show for Africa Day except traditional attire?

10 hrs ago | 204 Views

China new variant of COVID 19 could infect 65 million per week.

10 hrs ago | 567 Views

Diet, the leading cause of death in Africa

10 hrs ago | 268 Views

On inflation Mthuli Ncube must listen to Chinamasa and Gono, 'in the know' advised Moyo. A very sick joke.

10 hrs ago | 462 Views

Inside elections: Can the yellow wave shake-up Mashonaland East?

10 hrs ago | 419 Views

WhatsApp gag order divides Zanu-PF

13 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Mnangagwa must not deliver another Lima

13 hrs ago | 2784 Views

Manifestos and democracy in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 202 Views

Ball is in Mnangagwa's court

13 hrs ago | 788 Views

O'mari takes on EcoCash

14 hrs ago | 903 Views

2 businessmen acquitted of US$1m fraud charge

14 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zimbabwe nurses put govt on notice

14 hrs ago | 576 Views

Parents reject Cala

14 hrs ago | 530 Views

Controversial lawyer frets over Zimbabwe election date secrecy

14 hrs ago | 534 Views

Mnangagwa govt told to stop judicial harassment of 'rights defenders'

14 hrs ago | 174 Views

'Monitor all Zimbabwe mega infrastructure deals'

14 hrs ago | 159 Views

The tragedy of Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 283 Views

NGO insists on reforms ahead of polls

14 hrs ago | 77 Views

Jonathan Moyo tips Prof Ncube for Cowdray Park seat

14 hrs ago | 590 Views

Drivers' licence impasse in Electoral Bill debate

14 hrs ago | 240 Views

Russia's Rostec assists Zimbabwe establish air ambulance service

14 hrs ago | 147 Views

Master of High Court backs Telecel rescue

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Bogus cops arrested for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Artisanal miner pours cyanide on colleague over $1 dispute

18 hrs ago | 337 Views

Jazz & Soul festival roars to life

23 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mwonzora drops urgent polls case

25 May 2023 at 18:56hrs | 1372 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days