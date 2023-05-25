Foul mouth mum-in-law arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 64-YEAR-OLD woman from Inyathi in Matabeleland North province has appeared in court facing charges of insulting her son-in-law with his private parts.Samukeliso Mathe appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa charged with criminal insult.She pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to 7 June for trial.The court heard that on 7 April and at around 8pm Mathe was with Albert Zondo (34) and his wife and step-daughter and they were about to have supper when a misunderstanding arose.The misunderstanding was as a result of some disrespect that Zondo got from his step-daughter and he wanted to discipline her.Zondo tried to hit his step-daughter but was stopped by his mother-in-law who told him that he had no right to assault her granddaughter in her presence.In a fit of anger, Mathe then insulted Zondo with his private parts.She went on to tell him that he was free to go to report the matter anywhere he wanted.Zondo then reported the matter to the police and investigations led to the arrest of Mathe.