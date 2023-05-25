BCC warns people embarking on road repairs without seeking permission

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has warned that people who carry out road repairs without seeking permission from the council risk being jailed or fined as it is an offence under the city's by-laws.In a statement, Town Clerk Christopher Dube, said anyone who would be found carrying out any road works without clearance from the council, may be criminally charged."The City of Bulawayo wishes to raise public awareness that under Part II Section 5 of the Roads Act [Chapter 13:18], planning, design, construction, maintenance, rehabilitation and management of all roads under its jurisdiction are its responsibility as outlined in section 5(2) of the Act which reads: "Every local road authority shall, within the area of its jurisdiction, have power to construct, maintain and rehabilitate every urban or tertiary road or road which is not a regional, primary or secondary road in accordance with road programmes," Dube said."Anyone who wishes to fund, or carryout the construction, maintenance, and rehabilitation of any road which is not a regional, primary or secondary road within the City's jurisdiction should seek permission in writing from the City's Director of Engineering Services, Tower- Block Building, 6th Floor, Corner Robert Mugabe Way / L Takawira Ave, prior to undertaking any work on the road."Dube explained that those on the wrong side of the law might be requested to restore the land to the state they found it in, failing to which they may be legally charged."In accordance with section 53 of the Roads Act, Part IX, if any person does any act which he has not been authorised by the road authority concerned to do, the City may, by notice in writing, direct the person, at his own expense and within such period as shall be specified in the notice, to restore the land to the condition in which it was immediately before the unauthorised act," he said."If the person fails to comply with the direction within the period specified, he shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level four or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months or to both such fine and such imprisonment, and the road authority may cause to be carried out such work as may be necessary to restore the land and may recover from the person concerned any expense incurred in the work."