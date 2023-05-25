Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

There is no Ndebele King! Lobengula Royal Trust declares

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The row over the rightful heir to the Ndebele kingdom took a new twist with the King Lobengula Royal Trust declaring that the throne and they will soon announce the rightful king.  

This is despite the emergence of some individuals who have claimed they are the rightful heirs to the vacant throne.

Lobengula was the last Ndebele king after a British Pioneer Column led by Cecil John Rhodes destroyed the Kingdom in 1893.

Recently, South Africa-based Bulelani Collins Khumalo claimed to be the legitimate heir to the throne and was crowned at a private place in Bulawayo after the government blocked his "coronation" that was supposed to take place at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo in 2018.

Stanley Raphael Tshuma who calls himself King Mzilikazi II has also laid claim to the throne together with Peter Zwide Kalanga Khumalo who proclaimed himself King Nyamande Lobengula II.

Addressing the press, Thursday, family spokesperson Nkosinathi Ndiweni said they are yet to install a new king.  

"The King Lobengula family and the Royal Trust state categorically that the Ndebele nation has no king at the moment.  No one has been coronated or installed in a customary manner. The mandated Crown family, King Lobengula house, was to identify within itself the heir to the throne. This is in line with what happens in all Nguni nations that the Crown House identifies the successor to the king," he said

Ndiweni said the King Lobengula family distanced itself from all the ‘false claims' that have been made by individuals or supporters of individuals claiming to be the heirs to the Ndebele throne.

"There have been many people coming out in public or secretly claiming to be heirs to the Ndebele throne and/or kings. Others have been misled by Khumalos outside King Lobengula's family and told that they are the rightful heirs to the throne. The family regrets and apologies for the confusion all this has caused to the Ndebele nation who own and cherish the Monarch Institution," he said.

Ndiweni said they embarked on a ‘rigorous' identification process which met the royal blood lineage, health and moral requirements and spiritual rituals.

"It will be the chiefs who will publicise the name of the identified King Lobengula's House, Inkosana and arrange for the coronation at the appropriate time. They will ensure that the laws of the country regarding the matter of Kingship and custodianship of the culture are adhered to strictly," he said.

Local government minister July Moyo is on record declaring that there are no provisions for a king in the constitution.

Traditional leaders fall under his ministry and the Zanu-PF government has often been accused by its opponents of using the chiefs for political gains.

Source - cite

Comments

Bulawayo farm for sale


Must Read

Mthwakazi activists fined for doorstepping High Court

1 hr ago | 71 Views

BCC engages Potraz on internet provision

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Bulawayo motorists threaten CBD parking boycott

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Jail sentence for motorists who illegally remove clamps from their vehicles

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Cop insults Mnangagwa, threatens to arrest Zanu-PF members

2 hrs ago | 569 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son says 'It will be a big mistake to vote for Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mthwakazi youths threaten to close borders and airports to curb gold smuggling

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

'People's fear to join politics has strengthened Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

BCC warns people embarking on road repairs without seeking permission

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Foul mouth mum-in-law arrested

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Man caught wife red-handed at a lodge

3 hrs ago | 648 Views

Married woman disrupts church service, accuses Priest of having an affair

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

'US debt is a pyramid scheme used to defraud other nations'

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Johannesburg mayor now understands why Mugabe banned NGOs

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Chamisa calls for single currency across Africa

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa to secure another 5-year term, says US's Fitch Ratings

4 hrs ago | 650 Views

'Jonathan Moyo's media reign of terror worried Zanu-PF'

4 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimra workers mull industrial action

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Chamisa orders ouster of Peter Mataruse?

4 hrs ago | 326 Views

Economic sanctions continue to place Zimbabwe further into unsustainable debt

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Woman kills hubby in dinner fight

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Nigerian man arrested in the UK for allegedly impregnating his spouse, in-law's mother, and in-law sister

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

What do we have to show for Africa Day except traditional attire?

10 hrs ago | 204 Views

China new variant of COVID 19 could infect 65 million per week.

10 hrs ago | 567 Views

Diet, the leading cause of death in Africa

10 hrs ago | 268 Views

On inflation Mthuli Ncube must listen to Chinamasa and Gono, 'in the know' advised Moyo. A very sick joke.

10 hrs ago | 462 Views

Inside elections: Can the yellow wave shake-up Mashonaland East?

10 hrs ago | 419 Views

WhatsApp gag order divides Zanu-PF

13 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Mnangagwa must not deliver another Lima

13 hrs ago | 2784 Views

Manifestos and democracy in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 202 Views

Ball is in Mnangagwa's court

13 hrs ago | 788 Views

O'mari takes on EcoCash

14 hrs ago | 903 Views

2 businessmen acquitted of US$1m fraud charge

14 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zimbabwe nurses put govt on notice

14 hrs ago | 576 Views

Parents reject Cala

14 hrs ago | 530 Views

Controversial lawyer frets over Zimbabwe election date secrecy

14 hrs ago | 534 Views

Mnangagwa govt told to stop judicial harassment of 'rights defenders'

14 hrs ago | 174 Views

'Monitor all Zimbabwe mega infrastructure deals'

14 hrs ago | 159 Views

The tragedy of Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 283 Views

NGO insists on reforms ahead of polls

14 hrs ago | 77 Views

Jonathan Moyo tips Prof Ncube for Cowdray Park seat

14 hrs ago | 590 Views

Drivers' licence impasse in Electoral Bill debate

14 hrs ago | 240 Views

Russia's Rostec assists Zimbabwe establish air ambulance service

14 hrs ago | 147 Views

Master of High Court backs Telecel rescue

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Bogus cops arrested for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Artisanal miner pours cyanide on colleague over $1 dispute

18 hrs ago | 337 Views

Jazz & Soul festival roars to life

23 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mwonzora drops urgent polls case

25 May 2023 at 18:56hrs | 1372 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days