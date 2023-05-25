There is no Ndebele King! Lobengula Royal Trust declares

News / National

by Staff reporter

The row over the rightful heir to the Ndebele kingdom took a new twist with the King Lobengula Royal Trust declaring that the throne and they will soon announce the rightful king.This is despite the emergence of some individuals who have claimed they are the rightful heirs to the vacant throne.Lobengula was the last Ndebele king after a British Pioneer Column led by Cecil John Rhodes destroyed the Kingdom in 1893.Recently, South Africa-based Bulelani Collins Khumalo claimed to be the legitimate heir to the throne and was crowned at a private place in Bulawayo after the government blocked his "coronation" that was supposed to take place at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo in 2018.Stanley Raphael Tshuma who calls himself King Mzilikazi II has also laid claim to the throne together with Peter Zwide Kalanga Khumalo who proclaimed himself King Nyamande Lobengula II.Addressing the press, Thursday, family spokesperson Nkosinathi Ndiweni said they are yet to install a new king."The King Lobengula family and the Royal Trust state categorically that the Ndebele nation has no king at the moment. No one has been coronated or installed in a customary manner. The mandated Crown family, King Lobengula house, was to identify within itself the heir to the throne. This is in line with what happens in all Nguni nations that the Crown House identifies the successor to the king," he saidNdiweni said the King Lobengula family distanced itself from all the ‘false claims' that have been made by individuals or supporters of individuals claiming to be the heirs to the Ndebele throne."There have been many people coming out in public or secretly claiming to be heirs to the Ndebele throne and/or kings. Others have been misled by Khumalos outside King Lobengula's family and told that they are the rightful heirs to the throne. The family regrets and apologies for the confusion all this has caused to the Ndebele nation who own and cherish the Monarch Institution," he said.Ndiweni said they embarked on a ‘rigorous' identification process which met the royal blood lineage, health and moral requirements and spiritual rituals."It will be the chiefs who will publicise the name of the identified King Lobengula's House, Inkosana and arrange for the coronation at the appropriate time. They will ensure that the laws of the country regarding the matter of Kingship and custodianship of the culture are adhered to strictly," he said.Local government minister July Moyo is on record declaring that there are no provisions for a king in the constitution.Traditional leaders fall under his ministry and the Zanu-PF government has often been accused by its opponents of using the chiefs for political gains.