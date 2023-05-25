Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo motorists threaten CBD parking boycott

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO's business community and motorists say they will boycott parking in the central business district in protest over the new pricing system introduced by Tendy Three Investment (TTI) and the city council.

The new prepaid parking system, which will commence on June 1, will introduce weekly, fortnightly and monthly packages.

In a recent notice to motorists and stakeholders, TTI indicated that the new packages would cost US$30 weekly, translating to US$4,30 per day, US$50 per fortnight and US$90 per month.

But the business community and motorists said the proposed charges were not sustainable.

"We have reached the final lap of preparations. The boycott announcement will come from the office of the secretary-general of the Bulawayo Business Development Association," the notice put out by the Business Development Association read.

"We have covered ground in holding meetings with key stakeholders, including the police in Bulawayo. We have also taken into consideration contributions and suggestions from the various platforms where the boycott conversation has been going on.

"Firstly, we have come up with an information model to educate the public about the boycott.  Secondly, we will come up with the dates for phase one of the Bulawayo parking boycott. This will give us ample time to make alternative parking and transportation plans.

"As soon as the final official update is done, please play your part in circulating the information to every platform so that we can reach everyone who is affected and is influential in bringing the parking solution to our city," the notice read.

The business fraternity and motorists said they wanted to attract buy-in and involvement of all key stakeholders to achieve the desired results.

"This boycott should mount sufficient pressure on TTI and BCC to cause them to come to the negotiating table. The aim of the boycott is to cripple their revenue collections from the parking venture. Everyone needs to join forces and be united as we bring order to our city again. In the meantime, please continue to exercise patience," the notice said.

Bulawayo businessman and chief executive officer of Green Afrique Technologies, Anglistone Sibanda, said TTI and BCC entered into an anti-people and suspicious parking deal.

"We have always questioned the arrangement, and in such opaque deals that are driven by greed, such behaviour is often inevitable. A boycott is a good call but l would even call for something more drastic and decisive: a total overhaul of the Bulawayo City Council leadership," Sibanda said.

National Consumer Rights Association co-ordinator Effie Ncube said: "Boycotting goods and services is one way they can do this.  It is another way ofspeaking. What is needed is a dialogue between residents and BCC so that they arrive at a win-win arrangement.  A boycott gives authorities an opportunity to demonstrate sincerity and their readiness to engage. Effective governing requires responsive attitudes on the part of governors," he said.

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #Motorists, #Boycott, #CBD

Comments

Bulawayo farm for sale


Must Read

Mthwakazi activists fined for doorstepping High Court

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

BCC engages Potraz on internet provision

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Jail sentence for motorists who illegally remove clamps from their vehicles

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Cop insults Mnangagwa, threatens to arrest Zanu-PF members

2 hrs ago | 654 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son says 'It will be a big mistake to vote for Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mthwakazi youths threaten to close borders and airports to curb gold smuggling

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

There is no Ndebele King! Lobengula Royal Trust declares

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

'People's fear to join politics has strengthened Zanu-PF'

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

BCC warns people embarking on road repairs without seeking permission

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Foul mouth mum-in-law arrested

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Man caught wife red-handed at a lodge

4 hrs ago | 696 Views

Married woman disrupts church service, accuses Priest of having an affair

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

'US debt is a pyramid scheme used to defraud other nations'

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Johannesburg mayor now understands why Mugabe banned NGOs

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Chamisa calls for single currency across Africa

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa to secure another 5-year term, says US's Fitch Ratings

4 hrs ago | 676 Views

'Jonathan Moyo's media reign of terror worried Zanu-PF'

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zimra workers mull industrial action

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Chamisa orders ouster of Peter Mataruse?

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

Economic sanctions continue to place Zimbabwe further into unsustainable debt

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Woman kills hubby in dinner fight

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Nigerian man arrested in the UK for allegedly impregnating his spouse, in-law's mother, and in-law sister

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

What do we have to show for Africa Day except traditional attire?

10 hrs ago | 204 Views

China new variant of COVID 19 could infect 65 million per week.

10 hrs ago | 571 Views

Diet, the leading cause of death in Africa

10 hrs ago | 269 Views

On inflation Mthuli Ncube must listen to Chinamasa and Gono, 'in the know' advised Moyo. A very sick joke.

10 hrs ago | 468 Views

Inside elections: Can the yellow wave shake-up Mashonaland East?

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

WhatsApp gag order divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Mnangagwa must not deliver another Lima

14 hrs ago | 2806 Views

Manifestos and democracy in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 202 Views

Ball is in Mnangagwa's court

14 hrs ago | 792 Views

O'mari takes on EcoCash

14 hrs ago | 906 Views

2 businessmen acquitted of US$1m fraud charge

14 hrs ago | 417 Views

Zimbabwe nurses put govt on notice

14 hrs ago | 576 Views

Parents reject Cala

14 hrs ago | 532 Views

Controversial lawyer frets over Zimbabwe election date secrecy

14 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mnangagwa govt told to stop judicial harassment of 'rights defenders'

14 hrs ago | 174 Views

'Monitor all Zimbabwe mega infrastructure deals'

14 hrs ago | 159 Views

The tragedy of Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 283 Views

NGO insists on reforms ahead of polls

14 hrs ago | 79 Views

Jonathan Moyo tips Prof Ncube for Cowdray Park seat

14 hrs ago | 592 Views

Drivers' licence impasse in Electoral Bill debate

14 hrs ago | 242 Views

Russia's Rostec assists Zimbabwe establish air ambulance service

14 hrs ago | 147 Views

Master of High Court backs Telecel rescue

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Bogus cops arrested for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 168 Views

Artisanal miner pours cyanide on colleague over $1 dispute

18 hrs ago | 338 Views

Jazz & Soul festival roars to life

23 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mwonzora drops urgent polls case

25 May 2023 at 18:56hrs | 1375 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days