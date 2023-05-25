BCC engages Potraz on internet provision

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) wants to engage the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) to help in the provision of internet services through community information centres in the city.Latest council minutes show that BCC director of housing and community services Dictor Khumalo on March 9 reported that the Bulawayo Municipal Library Service (BMLS) requested permission to partner Potraz to provide affordable internet services to subscribers through the Community Information Centres (CICs) programme.Potraz has been on a drive to set up CICs nationwide.The programme was meant for communities in underserved areas to access information and communication technologies, and the partnership with Potraz is expected to yield positive results in disseminating information to various communities, especially students."The benefits of partnering Potraz are that the programme is inclusive in approach, and it will assist council to narrow the information and digital divide currently being experienced. Library users will be able to find information related to their educational, informational and recreational needs. They will also be able to create, scan and print documents to meet their formal or informal educational information needs," the minutes read.Council urged school development committees to seek alternative ways to generate funds for internet services."School development committees should fund their internet service expenses, while it is appreciated that they had ongoing projects," the minutes read.Council wants internet connectivity to be availed to everyone and not a select few."In most cases internet connectivity is available at the administration offices only. In schools only one person, the school clerk is connected instead of all offices in the administration. The department would like internet connectivity availed to all administrators and extended to the computer laboratory for the benefit of learners. This will ensure that teachers and learners access e-resources and can carry out research as well."