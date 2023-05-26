Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's amnesty for rapists hitting victims harder

by Staff reporter
57 mins ago | Views
EMELKA (not real name) was only 11 years old when a 59-year-old villager forced himself on her. The villager repeated the attack several times, threatening to kill the young girl using witchcraft if she dared reveal the assault to anyone.

The issue only came to light when the girl fell sick and an observant nurse noticed that she had contracted a sexually transmitted infection.

The man was arrested and sentenced to 12 years in prison. However, he was among those released last week after a presidential amnesty.

"I am appalled and devastated by President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa's decision to grant amnesty to rapists. My daughter, who was brutally assaulted, fought tirelessly for justice and now it feels like her struggle was in vain," Elmelka's mother told NewsDay Weekender.

"This amnesty sends a message that the pain and trauma endured by victims is insignificant. It is a betrayal of our trust in the justice system and a blow to all the survivors who summoned the courage to come forward. I fear for the safety of women in our society, as this decision only encourages more violence and leaves us without recourse."

Under the Presidential pardon, rapists who are over 65 years and had served two-thirds of their prison terms were released last week.

The amnesty for convicted rapists has ignited a fierce debate on women's safety and the efficacy of the justice system.

Victims of rape said it was disheartening to see convicted rapists ‘boasting' on camera about their offences after being released from jail.

Activists and legal experts argue that releasing perpetrators of such crimes undermine efforts to combat gender-based violence and to protect victims.

"As a survivor of rape, I am devastated by President Mnangagwa's decision to grant amnesty to rapists. It feels like betrayal to know that the person who violated me may be set free without serving their full sentence," said Vimbiso (not her real name), a 33-year-old rape survivor said.

"This decision dismisses the pain and trauma endured by survivors like me. It sends a message that our suffering doesn't matter, and that justice can be easily disregarded.

"It took courage for me to come forward and seek justice, and now I feel defeated. Amnesty on rapists perpetuates a cycle of violence and leaves us vulnerable. I implore the government to reconsider this decision and prioritise the safety and mental well-being of survivors. We deserve justice and support, not the fear that our perpetrators will go unpunished."

Critics of the decision to offer amnesty to criminals have also raised concerns about the potential for re-offending among the released ex-convicts.

Social commentator Pardon Taodzera said lack of comprehensive rehabilitation programmes and support systems for offenders could result in a higher risk to public safety.

He said the responsibility of reintegrating these individuals back into society falls not only on the government, but also on communities that are ill-equipped to handle the complex needs of rehabilitated rapists.

"The decision to grant amnesty to rapists by Mnangagwa raises serious concerns about the government's commitment to addressing gender-based violence. While prison overcrowding is undoubtedly a pressing issue, it should never come at the expense of survivors' rights and safety," Taodzera said.

"This decision undermines the efforts of activists, organisations, and individuals who have tirelessly worked towards creating a society free from violence and discrimination. It sends a message that the state is prioritising the convenience of the justice system over the well-being of survivors and the deterrence of future crimes.

"It is crucial for the government to consider alternative measures that do not compromise the principles of justice, such as implementing comprehensive rehabilitation programs and improving the efficiency of the judicial process. Failure to do so not only erodes public trust but also perpetuates a culture of impunity that further endangers the lives of women and girls."

Legal expert Admire Huniuswa questioned the constitutionality of the amnesty, which he said could be in violation of international human rights norms and domestic laws that guarantee protection against gender-based violence. The move, he said, disregards the rights of victims and fails to address the root causes of sexual violence in society.

"The amnesty to rapists raises significant legal concerns and questions the adherence to international human rights standards. While the issue of prison overcrowding is a legitimate concern, it is crucial to prioritise the rights and safety of survivors and ensure that justice is served. Granting amnesty to rapists undermines the principle of accountability and sends a detrimental message to both survivors and potential offenders," Huniuswa said.

"It is essential to explore alternative solutions, such as improving the efficiency of the justice system, implementing restorative justice programmes, and providing comprehensive support to survivors. Moreover, this decision may be in violation of domestic laws and international human rights instruments that guarantee protection against gender-based violence. It is imperative for legal experts and human rights organisations to challenge the constitutionality of this amnesty and advocate for a justice system that upholds the rights and safety of all individuals, particularly survivors of sexual violence."

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in a statement on Wednesday said it was "grossly irrational to release dangerous, unrehabilitated offenders back into society" before informing or preparing rape victims.

"Unleashing an unrehabilitated rapist who has not served his sentence back into his community unchecked, and with no safeguards to protect victims endangers women and girls and can never be reasonably justifiable in a democratic society," CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said in a statement.

Source - newsday
More on: #Amnesty, #Rape, #Victim

Comments

Bulawayo farm for sale


Must Read

Trouble brewing in Zululand

45 mins ago | 94 Views

Zimdollar collapse a harbinger of worse things to come

48 mins ago | 78 Views

8 mistakes in Zimbabwe's 2013 Constitution

48 mins ago | 47 Views

Chamisa slams Mnangagwa

56 mins ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants vow to escalate wage demands to Mnangagwa

56 mins ago | 48 Views

Chamisa's CCC says Zec favouring Zanu-PF on voters roll

57 mins ago | 42 Views

Man survived being buried alive for 6 hours

57 mins ago | 69 Views

Fuel tanker overturns, kills driver

58 mins ago | 50 Views

Nakamba 90 minutes away from history

58 mins ago | 119 Views

Mthwakazi activists fined for doorstepping High Court

15 hrs ago | 481 Views

BCC engages Potraz on internet provision

15 hrs ago | 220 Views

Bulawayo motorists threaten CBD parking boycott

15 hrs ago | 472 Views

Jail sentence for motorists who illegally remove clamps from their vehicles

16 hrs ago | 494 Views

Cop insults Mnangagwa, threatens to arrest Zanu-PF members

16 hrs ago | 2755 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son says 'It will be a big mistake to vote for Zanu-PF'

16 hrs ago | 799 Views

Mthwakazi youths threaten to close borders and airports to curb gold smuggling

16 hrs ago | 408 Views

There is no Ndebele King! Lobengula Royal Trust declares

16 hrs ago | 500 Views

'People's fear to join politics has strengthened Zanu-PF'

16 hrs ago | 157 Views

BCC warns people embarking on road repairs without seeking permission

16 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 248 Views

Foul mouth mum-in-law arrested

17 hrs ago | 459 Views

Man caught wife red-handed at a lodge

17 hrs ago | 2008 Views

Married woman disrupts church service, accuses Priest of having an affair

17 hrs ago | 774 Views

'US debt is a pyramid scheme used to defraud other nations'

17 hrs ago | 223 Views

Johannesburg mayor now understands why Mugabe banned NGOs

18 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chamisa calls for single currency across Africa

18 hrs ago | 519 Views

Mnangagwa to secure another 5-year term, says US's Fitch Ratings

18 hrs ago | 1461 Views

'Jonathan Moyo's media reign of terror worried Zanu-PF'

18 hrs ago | 637 Views

Zimra workers mull industrial action

18 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa orders ouster of Peter Mataruse?

18 hrs ago | 616 Views

Economic sanctions continue to place Zimbabwe further into unsustainable debt

18 hrs ago | 65 Views

Woman kills hubby in dinner fight

18 hrs ago | 281 Views

Nigerian man arrested in the UK for allegedly impregnating his spouse, in-law's mother, and in-law sister

18 hrs ago | 569 Views

What do we have to show for Africa Day except traditional attire?

24 hrs ago | 232 Views

China new variant of COVID 19 could infect 65 million per week.

24 hrs ago | 645 Views

Diet, the leading cause of death in Africa

24 hrs ago | 306 Views

On inflation Mthuli Ncube must listen to Chinamasa and Gono, 'in the know' advised Moyo. A very sick joke.

24 hrs ago | 577 Views

Inside elections: Can the yellow wave shake-up Mashonaland East?

24 hrs ago | 457 Views

WhatsApp gag order divides Zanu-PF

26 May 2023 at 06:42hrs | 1828 Views

Mnangagwa must not deliver another Lima

26 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 3499 Views

Manifestos and democracy in Zimbabwe

26 May 2023 at 06:38hrs | 218 Views

Ball is in Mnangagwa's court

26 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 873 Views

O'mari takes on EcoCash

26 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 1005 Views

2 businessmen acquitted of US$1m fraud charge

26 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 454 Views

Zimbabwe nurses put govt on notice

26 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 619 Views

Parents reject Cala

26 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 647 Views

Controversial lawyer frets over Zimbabwe election date secrecy

26 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 566 Views

Mnangagwa govt told to stop judicial harassment of 'rights defenders'

26 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 187 Views

'Monitor all Zimbabwe mega infrastructure deals'

26 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 167 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days