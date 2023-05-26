Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa hints on election day announcement

by Desmond Nleya
1 hr ago | Views
The President will announce the 2023 Harmonised election dates tomorrow (Sunday), Bulawayo24 can reveal.


"Tomorrow I will be announcing election day," said President Mnangagwa.

The President made the remarks in Binga today (Saturday) while commissioning classrom blocks at Mabobolo Secondary School under Chief Pashu.

More to follow…

