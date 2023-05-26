Latest News Editor's Choice


Fuel tanker fatal accident victim identified

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A FUEL tanker driver who died on the spot yesterday in Bulawayo opposite Mzilikazi Barracks along the Bulawayo-Harare highway has been identified as, Blessing Nhira aged 39 from Uplands Waterfalls, Harare.

Following the crash, his vehicle spilt litres of petrol after veering off the road and overturned due to speeding, according to Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube.

"An incident happened along Harare-Bulawayo road opposite HQ 1 Brigade, Bulawayo, where Blessing Nhira a male adult aged 39 of Uplands Waterfalls, Harare was killed.

"The now deceased was driving a fuel tanker that was loaded with petrol approximately 40 thousand litres along the Harare-Bulawayo road," said Inspector Ncube.

He said as Nhira approached the speed humps which are constructed along the highway just in front of Mzilikazi Barracks' main gate, he failed to control his motor vehicle, veered off the road, and overturned.

"He got trapped inside the truck and he died on the spot. The cause of the accident was due to overspeeding,'' said Inspector Ncube.

Meanwhile, Environmental Management Agency Environmental Quality Officer Mr Frederick Maponga said the truck was carrying 30 000 lietres and nearly 20 000 litres was lost in the accident yesterday.

"The consignment was 30 thousand liters and they lost 19 600 litres. What was recovered was 10400 litres. Those are the final figures, that's what has been confirmed now," said Mr Maponga.


Source - The Chronicle
