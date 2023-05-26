Latest News Editor's Choice


Nakamba back in the English Premier League

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Luton 1-1 Coventry (6-5 on pens)
ZIMBABWEAN international Marvelous Nakamba made history by guiding English Championship side Luton into the Premier League.

Thirty-one years after they were relegated from the old Division One to miss out on the spoils of the Premier League, Luton Town have finally taken their place.

They only won promotion from the National League NINE years ago. Now they're preparing for the big time.
In the biggest game of his career, Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba converted in the penalty shootout as Luton Town win the Championship play-off final and promotion to the EPL.

Nakamba who has been receiving rave reviews at Luton inspired the club into the Premiership for the first time since 1992.

Zimbabweans who have fallen in love with Luton who rescued Nakamba when they took him as he had been reduced to watching from the terraces at Aston Villa  rallied behind them, praying that the Warriors defensive linkman gives a stellar performance.

Since arriving at Luton, Nakamba played 17 regular season games, inspiring his team to nine wins, seven draws and one defeat against Vincent Kompany-coached Burnley who won the championship and direct promotion to the English Premier League. Luton lost 1-0 to the champions.

Including the promotional playoffs, Nakamba has provided defensive cover in 20 games.

Luton's promotion could see Nakamba opting to stay at Kenilworth Road, turning his loan spell into a permanent move.

Having won the trust of manager Rob Edwards, a return to Aston Villa is seemingly impossible and deep down Nakamba knows that his shot at playing in the Premiership, being a regular in the topflight means the Hatters have to beat Coventry.

Luton completed a journey that began in the National League, falling through the fourth tier courtesy of a 30-point deduction for financial mismanagement.

The Zimbabwean midfielder, who started and played the entire 90 minutes against Reading was voted the Luton Town Player of the Month for March and also won the Player of the Match accolade in his team's come-from-behind 3-1 win over Blackpool on April 10.

Source - online
