Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube threatens crackdown on businesses

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THERE was drama around Tredgold Building that houses the Bulawayo Magistrates Courts yesterday, as illegal money changers ran away at the sight of the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube, who promised a crackdown on big businesses conniving with the foreign currency traders, as well as retailers who unjustifiably raise prices of basic goods.

He accused them of delighting at the misery of the majority and urged a return to ethical business practices.

Prof Ncube caught the money changers, popularly known as osiphatheleni, and managers of some of the city's biggest retail outlets napping when he made an impromptu tour in Bulawayo's central business district.

The Minister visited fast-food outlets first. Some people have accused cashiers at such outlets of claiming that point-of-sale machines are always down.

At some major supermarkets, Prof Ncube expressed his dismay when he was told that the price of some basic commodities like mealie meal had doubled in the last week or so.

At a supermarket located on Fort Street, an incensed Prof Ncube took matters into his own hands, tearing down a sign that advertised goods in US dollars only. Addressing a manager at the outlet, Prof Ncube said: "We want to send a message to your bosses. We are saying that they must stop these price hikes, which are totally unjustifiable. I am saying this because the next time we ask you to close and withdraw your licence, you will be out of a job and so will a lot of other people. Then the Government will be blamed for shutting down businesses when this is the only way because their behaviour is not proper."

Prof Ncube continued: "Have you heard of the word schadenfreude? It is a German word that means taking delight from the misery of others. In English, they call it epicaricacy. That is what you're practising. It is not good."

At Tredgold, money changers ran away from Prof Ncube, with the few who were willing to interact with him blaming retailers for the rising cost of living.

In an interview after his tour, Prof Ncube said Government would soon crack down on businesses that were working hand in glove with the illegal money changers.

"Selling currency on the street, freely without shame, where do they get this money from? They have brand-new notes and this is unacceptable. We want to send a strong message as Government that, firstly, we are not happy with these price increases and secondly, we are not happy with movements that we are seeing on the parallel market. We are taking action on it. I saw swipe machines on the street and these people are running businesses from their cars, changing currency. Clearly, they are working with organised businesses," he said.

Prof Ncube said Government had pinpointed middlemen operating between producers and retailers as some of the culprits fuelling price increases. So far, he said, Government had identified six companies that would soon be blacklisted, with their bank accounts already frozen.

"As Government, we are not going to tolerate this kind of behaviour, where shops are refusing domestic currency and only accepting US dollars. Both currencies should be equally accepted but there's just a wanton increase of prices, for no reason because nothing changed between this week and last week. It's totally unacceptable and unjustifiable and, as Government, we are forced to allow citizens to import anything in terms of basic commodities, which is what we did when we opened up the borders."

"Then the big shops will complain and say we are informalising the economy yet it is them that are pushing up the prices. We have also just discovered that the middlemen between the producers and the retailers, the so-called aggregators, are also part of the problem. We have decided that on Monday, we are going to fine and blacklist six of them. I won't mention their names but I have got the list and we want them to stop behaving badly. Any shop that will be behaving in that manner will have their licence withdrawn," he said.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Comments


Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PF electorate protest

10 mins ago | 11 Views

Aston Villa fans give their reaction on Nakamba

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

Nakamba helps Luton win the richest football match on earth

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new CIO fixer to consolidate grip on power

4 hrs ago | 940 Views

Zimbabwe joins poverty league

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Chamisa dumps Gladys Hlatshwayo

4 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Bonface Mudzingwa favoured ahead of Shakemore Muzvidzwa in CCC race

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Jonathan Moyo says economic saboteurs should not contest elections

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

CCC to reopen a local bank account

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Peter Mataruse prevails despite Chamisa machination?

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

17,000 Zimbabweans leave for UK care work

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

Ziyambi stutters as Mliswa demands answers

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over violence

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

War against Bulawayo's litterbugs

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chamisa refutes secret talks rumour

4 hrs ago | 311 Views

Panic grips Zimbabweans in SA

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zanu-PF poll disputes turn nasty

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa govt fails to rig price hikes

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zanu-PF turns Culture Month launch into party event

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Women fight over hubby in court

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Grandsons terrorise woman

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Taxi driver tries to dodge maintenance

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa's amnesty to rapists raises a stink

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Voters rolls inspection in false start

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 2023 election dates on Monday

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe toothpaste maker faces closure

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Persecution of Donald Trump!

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

The Zimbabwean nightmare and tragic optimism of Mutambara

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

Chiadzwa community, govt and ZCDC smoke peace pipe

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

8 000 SA returnees expected home soon

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Cop jailed 3 years for 'virginity testing'

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Guta RaMwari infighting continues

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mthuli Ncube confronts Osiphatheleni

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Dzukamanja wins it for Pirates

4 hrs ago | 22 Views

King Mambo weds in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

EPL Pfee:- Nakamba makes Marvelous Premier League return

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe's FIU to probe businesses inflating prices for USD bank transfers

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

Limited Bosso 2023 replica edition runs out

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

4 rogue firms' accounts frozen

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe Home Affairs Ministry goes fully digital

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's 40 under-40 leaders named

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Nakamba back in the English Premier League

16 hrs ago | 1695 Views

US credit rating downgraded

16 hrs ago | 451 Views

Fuel tanker fatal accident victim identified

17 hrs ago | 595 Views

72 year old cyclist dies after being hit by car

19 hrs ago | 628 Views

Mnangagwa to announce election date tomorrow

21 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Trouble brewing in Zululand

27 May 2023 at 09:19hrs | 1927 Views

Zimdollar collapse a harbinger of worse things to come

27 May 2023 at 09:16hrs | 1278 Views

8 mistakes in Zimbabwe's 2013 Constitution

27 May 2023 at 09:15hrs | 698 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days