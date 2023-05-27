Latest News Editor's Choice


Limited Bosso 2023 replica edition runs out

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
THE 2023 Highlanders' black and white stripe replica jerseys have been received with high demand with the club revealing that the first batch has been sold out.

Highlanders communications officer Nozibelo Maphosa said fans had shown great interest in the black and white kit.

"Right now, we no longer have the black and white replica. The first batch we received a couple of weeks back has been sold out. The first batch had over 200 replicas and we expect more batches to come. We now await supply from our technical sponsors," said Maphosa.

She could not be drawn into giving timelines of when the next consignment will be delivered. The replicas are priced at US$25.

Bosso took delivery of two new designs out of the four playing kits earlier this month. Their technical sponsors, On The Ball (OTB) Looks said the delay in getting the 2023 kit was due to an internal OTB ordering issue that clashed with the January Chinese holiday.

The Bulawayo soccer giants also received a predominantly white kit whose top has some black patches at the centre. The OTB Looks-sponsored kits that are outstanding are the second home kit and the alternative strip. Last season, Highlanders had an all-black kit as their second home jersey, whose design they have improved.

The 2023 edition of the second home kit is black at the top that fades into white from the centre to the bottom of the jersey. Highlanders has replaced the all red alternative kit with a predominantly white kit that has a red hem and collar.

Source - The Sunday News
Most Popular In 7 Days