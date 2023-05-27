Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's FIU to probe businesses inflating prices for USD bank transfers

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has said it will investigate unethical behaviour exhibited by various businesses after it emerged that they are forcing customers to pay in hard cash by inflating prices for bank transfers even in forex.

A snap survey carried out by Sunday News revealed that most businesses were opting for hard cash payments resulting in them overpricing and charging exorbitantly for bank transfers. Sunday News identified a number of companies and service providers that have two different prices on a single product when charged in US dollars.

A quotation obtained from one shop showed that a product costing US$1 800 was billed US$4 000 when a customer wanted to do a bank transfer. In an interview, FIU director-general Mr Oliver Chiperesa said such practices by the companies were illegal.

"That practice is illegal. Thank you for bringing this particular company to our attention. We are going to send our team there and if it is confirmed, we will take immediate action which includes penalising the company.

We will also be interested in checking if there are other traders doing the same so that we nip the malpractice in the bud. We would encourage members of the public to report such business malpractices on the FIU WhatsApp hotline numbers 0714039897 or 0780434475," said Mr Chiperesa.
Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) chairman Dr Mthokozisi Nkosi said it was highly unethical for businesses to increase prices willy-nilly.

"The US dollar prices are generally stable and consumers should not be punished for choosing to pay through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS). The applicable bank rate should be used in all transactions. Service providers can lobby monetary authorities through their sectoral associations for more foreign currency allocations should they feel they need more," said Dr Nkosi.

This comes at a time there is a widespread consumer outcry over the recent spate of  speculative price increases, which are being driven by wild parallel market rates. The prevailing exchange instability has prompted the Government to adopt a raft of interventions geared at stabilising the economy by consolidating the fiscal and monetary policy gains achieved so far under the Second Republic.

Recently the RBZ Governor, Dr John Mangudya said the market should expect significant restoration of stability in the pricing of basic goods in response to comprehensive Government measures while disciplinary action will be swiftly meted out against businesses that fuel exchange volatility by dipping their hands in the parallel market.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Rbz, #Fiu, #Usd

Comments


Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PF electorate protest

10 mins ago | 12 Views

Aston Villa fans give their reaction on Nakamba

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

Nakamba helps Luton win the richest football match on earth

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new CIO fixer to consolidate grip on power

4 hrs ago | 941 Views

Zimbabwe joins poverty league

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Chamisa dumps Gladys Hlatshwayo

4 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Bonface Mudzingwa favoured ahead of Shakemore Muzvidzwa in CCC race

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Jonathan Moyo says economic saboteurs should not contest elections

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

CCC to reopen a local bank account

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Peter Mataruse prevails despite Chamisa machination?

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

17,000 Zimbabweans leave for UK care work

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

Ziyambi stutters as Mliswa demands answers

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over violence

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

War against Bulawayo's litterbugs

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chamisa refutes secret talks rumour

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Panic grips Zimbabweans in SA

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zanu-PF poll disputes turn nasty

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa govt fails to rig price hikes

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zanu-PF turns Culture Month launch into party event

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Women fight over hubby in court

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Grandsons terrorise woman

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Taxi driver tries to dodge maintenance

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa's amnesty to rapists raises a stink

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Voters rolls inspection in false start

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 2023 election dates on Monday

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe toothpaste maker faces closure

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Persecution of Donald Trump!

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

The Zimbabwean nightmare and tragic optimism of Mutambara

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

Chiadzwa community, govt and ZCDC smoke peace pipe

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

8 000 SA returnees expected home soon

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Cop jailed 3 years for 'virginity testing'

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Guta RaMwari infighting continues

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mthuli Ncube confronts Osiphatheleni

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Dzukamanja wins it for Pirates

4 hrs ago | 22 Views

King Mambo weds in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

EPL Pfee:- Nakamba makes Marvelous Premier League return

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Limited Bosso 2023 replica edition runs out

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mthuli Ncube threatens crackdown on businesses

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

4 rogue firms' accounts frozen

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe Home Affairs Ministry goes fully digital

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's 40 under-40 leaders named

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Nakamba back in the English Premier League

16 hrs ago | 1695 Views

US credit rating downgraded

16 hrs ago | 451 Views

Fuel tanker fatal accident victim identified

17 hrs ago | 595 Views

72 year old cyclist dies after being hit by car

19 hrs ago | 628 Views

Mnangagwa to announce election date tomorrow

21 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Trouble brewing in Zululand

27 May 2023 at 09:19hrs | 1927 Views

Zimdollar collapse a harbinger of worse things to come

27 May 2023 at 09:16hrs | 1278 Views

8 mistakes in Zimbabwe's 2013 Constitution

27 May 2023 at 09:15hrs | 698 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days