Dzukamanja wins it for Pirates

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE international Terrence Dzukamanja scored the winner as South African football giants Orlando Pirates beat Sikhukhune United 2-1 in the final of the prestigious Nedbank Cup on Saturday night .Dzukamanja, a former Ngezi Platinum striker, has been instrumental for Pirates this week, coming up with crucial goals.Pirates, who already had one cup this season, ended up as cup kinds with two trophies, and will finish second on the log standings.