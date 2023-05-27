Latest News Editor's Choice


Cop jailed 3 years for 'virginity testing'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A 41-year-old police constabulary has been sentenced to an effective three years in jail for inserting his fingers into a juvenile's private parts claiming he was doing a virginity test.

Mengezi Phiri appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza, facing a charge of sexual assault after he inserted his right-hand fingers into the young girl's private parts. Prosecutor Mr Milton Moyo told the court that on 1 February this year, Phiri was called by the complainant's grandmother to escort the juvenile and show him where she had slept since the complainant had not slept at home the previous night.

Along the way, the complainant and Phiri engaged in a conversation and that is when he asked if she has had sex with anyone.

Phiri then told the girl that he was instructed to test her virginity and inserted his fingers into her private parts. After Phiri had been shown where the complainant had slept, on their way back, he again asked the girl if she was indeed was a virgin and noted it down in a book he was carrying.

He then ordered the girl to take off her underwear and spread her legs and then inserted his right hand fingers into her private parts and said he was done with his observation. On their return to the girl's home the girl was asked to do a traditional virginity test by their neighbour and that is when she told the neighbours what Phiri had done to her.

Phiri was then called and asked about the accusation and he denied it leading to him being reported to the police. In court he admitted that he was not asked to check the complainant's virginity but mentioned that he did not force the complainant to take off her underwear.

He was found guilty of sexual molestation on his own plea and was sentenced to six years. Three years were set aside conditionally and he will serve an effective three years in prison.

Source - The Sunday News
