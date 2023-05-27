Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiadzwa community, govt and ZCDC smoke peace pipe

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT and the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Corporation (ZCDC) have backed down from a protracted confrontation with the Chiadzwa community over a contentious proposal to invest US$400 million in a platinum project.

ZCDC and the Mines ministry have been at loggerheads with the Chiadzwa Community Share Ownership Trust (CCSOT), which was querying plans to have the diamond miner purchase 33% shareholding in Great Dyke Investment (GDI).

GDI is desperate for capital after Russian investors, Vi Holdings, pulled out of the US$3 billion Darwendale platinum project in Mashonaland West, which has since stalled as a result.

The parties, however, said they were smoking a peace pipe and in a seven-page document, spelt how they would move forward, and improve engagements.

"Between February and May 2023, the three pillars making up the tripartite working structure in Marange encountered a major challenge due to their differences in approach to a given administrative development," said the paper, which is titled Results-Based Tripartite Operational Framework.

"Relations between the three pillars were indeed strained and the echoes of the strain reached the international community. (Rather) than allow their differences to be a destructive watershed to the internationally recognised tripartite best practices, the three pillars in the tripartite working structure in Marange rekindled their efforts to re-engage and turn the existing challenge into an opportunity for identifying existing gaps and through bridging these gaps; develop their tripartite working structure into a stronger establishment," it said.

"The main gap identified was the absence of an operational framework to guide the conduct of the three pillars as they relate in the tripartite web. In a decisive move to bridge this gap, the three pillars therefore convened, negotiated and agreed on this Results-Based Tripartite Operational Framework.

"This framework ensures concrete results-based development of the community pillar alongside the development of the two accompanying pillars in this tripartite web. There shall be continuous constructive engagement between the three pillars. Any pillar shall have the right to initiate engagement in any identified area of need at any given time.

"When one pillar initiates an engagement process, the pillar(s) being approached for engagement shall give due responsive communication to the engaging pillar within seven days of being approached to ensure matters are attended to in time," the paper noted.

When the ZCDC-GDI transaction was first mooted, CCSOT opposed it saying it threatened community interests. It also raised concerns over the involvement of interested parties in the proposal.

The proposal was allegedly the brainchild of ZCDC chairperson Munashe Shava, who is also chief operating officer at GDI.

Reports suggested that Finance minister Mthuli Ncube had authorised the deal.

Billed as Zimbabwe's biggest platinum mine, when it was launched, the GDI project experienced delays in raising funds, while sanctions on Russia imposed by the West after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, forced Vi Holdings to withdraw from the project.

Government responded to the opposition from the Chiadzwa community by barring its leaders from attending a crucial conference in Victoria Falls at the end of March this year.

The CCSOT, however, refused to back down, and petitioned local and international organisations over the issue.

Source - the independent
More on: #Chiadzwa, #Govt, #ZCDC

Comments


Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PF electorate protest

11 mins ago | 14 Views

Aston Villa fans give their reaction on Nakamba

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

Nakamba helps Luton win the richest football match on earth

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new CIO fixer to consolidate grip on power

4 hrs ago | 949 Views

Zimbabwe joins poverty league

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Chamisa dumps Gladys Hlatshwayo

4 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Bonface Mudzingwa favoured ahead of Shakemore Muzvidzwa in CCC race

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Jonathan Moyo says economic saboteurs should not contest elections

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

CCC to reopen a local bank account

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Peter Mataruse prevails despite Chamisa machination?

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

17,000 Zimbabweans leave for UK care work

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

Ziyambi stutters as Mliswa demands answers

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over violence

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

War against Bulawayo's litterbugs

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chamisa refutes secret talks rumour

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Panic grips Zimbabweans in SA

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zanu-PF poll disputes turn nasty

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa govt fails to rig price hikes

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zanu-PF turns Culture Month launch into party event

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Women fight over hubby in court

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Grandsons terrorise woman

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Taxi driver tries to dodge maintenance

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa's amnesty to rapists raises a stink

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Voters rolls inspection in false start

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 2023 election dates on Monday

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe toothpaste maker faces closure

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Persecution of Donald Trump!

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

The Zimbabwean nightmare and tragic optimism of Mutambara

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

8 000 SA returnees expected home soon

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Cop jailed 3 years for 'virginity testing'

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Guta RaMwari infighting continues

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mthuli Ncube confronts Osiphatheleni

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Dzukamanja wins it for Pirates

4 hrs ago | 22 Views

King Mambo weds in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

EPL Pfee:- Nakamba makes Marvelous Premier League return

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe's FIU to probe businesses inflating prices for USD bank transfers

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

Limited Bosso 2023 replica edition runs out

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mthuli Ncube threatens crackdown on businesses

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

4 rogue firms' accounts frozen

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe Home Affairs Ministry goes fully digital

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's 40 under-40 leaders named

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Nakamba back in the English Premier League

16 hrs ago | 1695 Views

US credit rating downgraded

16 hrs ago | 451 Views

Fuel tanker fatal accident victim identified

17 hrs ago | 595 Views

72 year old cyclist dies after being hit by car

19 hrs ago | 628 Views

Mnangagwa to announce election date tomorrow

21 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Trouble brewing in Zululand

27 May 2023 at 09:19hrs | 1927 Views

Zimdollar collapse a harbinger of worse things to come

27 May 2023 at 09:16hrs | 1278 Views

8 mistakes in Zimbabwe's 2013 Constitution

27 May 2023 at 09:15hrs | 699 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days