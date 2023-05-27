News / National
Aston Villa fans give their reaction on Nakamba

Aston Villa fans have given their reaction after Marvelous Nakamba helped Luton Town win promotion to the Premier League in the Championship play-off final.
The Hatters overcame Coventry City in a penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium to complete a fairytale story and book their place in the Premier League next season. It means that the club will be visiting Villa Park.
The 29-year-old is on loan at Luton from Villa, having moved to the second tier side at the end of the January transfer window. After making 58 Premier League appearances for Villa over three seasons, he has excelled in the Championship with Luton, who finished third in the league.
Nakamba was one of the penalty takers during the shootout, slotting the ball past Ben Wilson in the Coventry goal with no mistake. He also earned plaudits for his performance during the 120 minutes.
Following Luton's promotion Villa fans took to social media to give their reaction to Nakamba's promotion with his loan club. Some are also pointing at the move possibly being made permanent in the summer transfer window, with a possible fee being discussed.
Here's what just some had to say following the penalty shootout at Wembley...
Ryan Tait : Well done Luton, £15 million for @Nakamba_11 now. #utv #avfc
Neil Whelan : Marvellous Nakamba was immense in that #Luton midfield today and if he wants to 'do a Mings' and party in that kit all weekend then go home in it and join them permanently, he absolutely should. He deserves it.
Dale : 15m for nakamba please #avfc
Trentvilla : Hopefully we can cash in on Nakamba to Luton now… #avfc
Richard Preece : Gotta be 12mil for Nakamba from Luton now, been immense for them #avfc
Timothy Taylor : That's a nice fee secured for Nakamba #avfc
DJ : Nakamba is a better penalty taker than Watkins.
Jon Sheasby : Penalties are the most brutal way to decide the playoff final, but, as a mutual, I'm buzzing for Luton, Nakamba, and Lansbury. See you next season, lads #AVFC
