Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Aston Villa fans give their reaction on Nakamba

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Aston Villa fans have given their reaction after Marvelous Nakamba helped Luton Town win promotion to the Premier League in the Championship play-off final.

The Hatters overcame Coventry City in a penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium to complete a fairytale story and book their place in the Premier League next season. It means that the club will be visiting Villa Park.

The 29-year-old is on loan at Luton from Villa, having moved to the second tier side at the end of the January transfer window. After making 58 Premier League appearances for Villa over three seasons, he has excelled in the Championship with Luton, who finished third in the league.

Nakamba was one of the penalty takers during the shootout, slotting the ball past Ben Wilson in the Coventry goal with no mistake. He also earned plaudits for his performance during the 120 minutes.

Following Luton's promotion Villa fans took to social media to give their reaction to Nakamba's promotion with his loan club. Some are also pointing at the move possibly being made permanent in the summer transfer window, with a possible fee being discussed.

Here's what just some had to say following the penalty shootout at Wembley...

Ryan Tait : Well done Luton, £15 million for @Nakamba_11 now. #utv #avfc

Neil Whelan : Marvellous Nakamba was immense in that #Luton midfield today and if he wants to 'do a Mings' and party in that kit all weekend then go home in it and join them permanently, he absolutely should. He deserves it.

Dale : 15m for nakamba please #avfc

Trentvilla : Hopefully we can cash in on Nakamba to Luton now… #avfc

Richard Preece : Gotta be 12mil for Nakamba from Luton now, been immense for them #avfc

Timothy Taylor : That's a nice fee secured for Nakamba #avfc

DJ : Nakamba is a better penalty taker than Watkins.

Jon Sheasby : Penalties are the most brutal way to decide the playoff final, but, as a mutual, I'm buzzing for Luton, Nakamba, and Lansbury. See you next season, lads #AVFC


Source - birminghammail
More on: #Nakamba, #Luton, #Fans

Comments


Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PF electorate protest

11 mins ago | 14 Views

Nakamba helps Luton win the richest football match on earth

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new CIO fixer to consolidate grip on power

4 hrs ago | 951 Views

Zimbabwe joins poverty league

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Chamisa dumps Gladys Hlatshwayo

4 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Bonface Mudzingwa favoured ahead of Shakemore Muzvidzwa in CCC race

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Jonathan Moyo says economic saboteurs should not contest elections

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

CCC to reopen a local bank account

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Peter Mataruse prevails despite Chamisa machination?

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

17,000 Zimbabweans leave for UK care work

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

Ziyambi stutters as Mliswa demands answers

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over violence

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

War against Bulawayo's litterbugs

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chamisa refutes secret talks rumour

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Panic grips Zimbabweans in SA

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zanu-PF poll disputes turn nasty

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa govt fails to rig price hikes

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zanu-PF turns Culture Month launch into party event

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Women fight over hubby in court

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Grandsons terrorise woman

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Taxi driver tries to dodge maintenance

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa's amnesty to rapists raises a stink

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Voters rolls inspection in false start

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 2023 election dates on Monday

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe toothpaste maker faces closure

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Persecution of Donald Trump!

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

The Zimbabwean nightmare and tragic optimism of Mutambara

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

Chiadzwa community, govt and ZCDC smoke peace pipe

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

8 000 SA returnees expected home soon

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Cop jailed 3 years for 'virginity testing'

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Guta RaMwari infighting continues

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mthuli Ncube confronts Osiphatheleni

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Dzukamanja wins it for Pirates

4 hrs ago | 22 Views

King Mambo weds in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

EPL Pfee:- Nakamba makes Marvelous Premier League return

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe's FIU to probe businesses inflating prices for USD bank transfers

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

Limited Bosso 2023 replica edition runs out

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mthuli Ncube threatens crackdown on businesses

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

4 rogue firms' accounts frozen

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe Home Affairs Ministry goes fully digital

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's 40 under-40 leaders named

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Nakamba back in the English Premier League

16 hrs ago | 1695 Views

US credit rating downgraded

16 hrs ago | 451 Views

Fuel tanker fatal accident victim identified

17 hrs ago | 595 Views

72 year old cyclist dies after being hit by car

19 hrs ago | 628 Views

Mnangagwa to announce election date tomorrow

21 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Trouble brewing in Zululand

27 May 2023 at 09:19hrs | 1927 Views

Zimdollar collapse a harbinger of worse things to come

27 May 2023 at 09:16hrs | 1278 Views

8 mistakes in Zimbabwe's 2013 Constitution

27 May 2023 at 09:15hrs | 699 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days