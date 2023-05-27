Aston Villa stars celebrate Nakamba's Wembley moment

News / National

by Staff reporter

Aston Villa players were cheering on teammate Marvelous Nakamba as he helped Luton Town win promotion to the Premier League.Nakamba is on loan at Luton and has played an important role in the Hatters' unexpected rise to the top flight. The midfielder played the full 120 minutes as the Championship play-off final went to extra-time and penalties following a 1-1 draw at Wembley.Nakamba then took and scored a penalty as Luton won the shootout 6-5 in sudden death. After 11 successful spot kicks in a row, Coventry's Fankaty Dabo blazed his effort over the crossbar, sparking wild celebrations from the Hatters.Villa, meanwhile, have been preparing for their final Premier League match of the season, against Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park on Sunday, as they bid to seal seventh position and place in next season's Europa Conference League.And a video posted by defender Tyrone Mings on Instagram on Saturday evening showed the squad together on the team coach as they watched Nakamba take his crucial penalty. Ashley Young can be heard shouting excitedly as the moment arrives, followed by a big cheer from all after the ball finds the net from 12 yards.Mings accompanied the footage with the caption: "Great penalty brooo @nakamba_marvelous".