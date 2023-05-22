Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to visit Malawi

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to embark on a three-day State Visit to Malawi on Wednesday to discuss matters of mutual interest between the two African countries.

In a statement, Malawi's Ministry of Foreign said the visit will end on June 2.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform members of the public that at the invitation of His Excellency Dr Lazarus Chakwera President of the Republic of Malawi, His Excellency Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa President of the Republic of Zimbabwe will undertake a three-day State Visit to Malawi from May 31 to June 2, 2023," read the statement.

"During the state visit President Mnangagwa will carry out several official engagements including holding bilateral discussions with President Dr Chakwera on matters of mutual interest to the two sisterly nations. Full details will be released in due course."


Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Who sent Mthuli Ncube to Zimbabwe?

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Mohadi ambition to be Zimbabwe President caused tribal chaos in the presidency

9 mins ago | 31 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Pachedu

54 mins ago | 188 Views

Chamisa's CCC needs over US$200 000 to field candidates through out Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Russia warns West against 'playing with fire'

1 hr ago | 169 Views

CALA Here to stay. Parents don't understand what it means

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chiwenga in Nigeria for Tinubu inauguration

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa inspects voters roll

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

7 die in bus accident

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Smelly Dube honoured on global stage

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Inside Elections: Stalemate in Manicaland? Perhaps not

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF electorate protest

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

Aston Villa fans give their reaction on Nakamba

7 hrs ago | 560 Views

Nakamba helps Luton win the richest football match on earth

7 hrs ago | 538 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new CIO fixer to consolidate grip on power

7 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Zimbabwe joins poverty league

8 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chamisa dumps Gladys Hlatshwayo

8 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Bonface Mudzingwa favoured ahead of Shakemore Muzvidzwa in CCC race

8 hrs ago | 273 Views

Jonathan Moyo says economic saboteurs should not contest elections

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

CCC to reopen a local bank account

8 hrs ago | 216 Views

Peter Mataruse prevails despite Chamisa machination?

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

17,000 Zimbabweans leave for UK care work

8 hrs ago | 845 Views

Ziyambi stutters as Mliswa demands answers

8 hrs ago | 403 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over violence

8 hrs ago | 114 Views

War against Bulawayo's litterbugs

8 hrs ago | 62 Views

Chamisa refutes secret talks rumour

8 hrs ago | 508 Views

Panic grips Zimbabweans in SA

8 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zanu-PF poll disputes turn nasty

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mnangagwa govt fails to rig price hikes

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF turns Culture Month launch into party event

8 hrs ago | 35 Views

Women fight over hubby in court

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

Grandsons terrorise woman

8 hrs ago | 77 Views

Taxi driver tries to dodge maintenance

8 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa's amnesty to rapists raises a stink

8 hrs ago | 61 Views

Voters rolls inspection in false start

8 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 2023 election dates on Monday

8 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe toothpaste maker faces closure

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

Persecution of Donald Trump!

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

The Zimbabwean nightmare and tragic optimism of Mutambara

8 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chiadzwa community, govt and ZCDC smoke peace pipe

8 hrs ago | 22 Views

8 000 SA returnees expected home soon

8 hrs ago | 83 Views

Cop jailed 3 years for 'virginity testing'

8 hrs ago | 98 Views

Guta RaMwari infighting continues

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mthuli Ncube confronts Osiphatheleni

8 hrs ago | 142 Views

Dzukamanja wins it for Pirates

8 hrs ago | 34 Views

King Mambo weds in South Africa

8 hrs ago | 95 Views

EPL Pfee:- Nakamba makes Marvelous Premier League return

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe's FIU to probe businesses inflating prices for USD bank transfers

8 hrs ago | 30 Views

Limited Bosso 2023 replica edition runs out

8 hrs ago | 27 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days