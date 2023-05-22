Smelly Dube honoured on global stage

News / National

by Staff reporter

Gweru-based businesswoman and philanthropist, Dr Smelly Dube was among seven businesspeople from across the globe who were recently honoured at the 2023 Leaders Without Borders annual business summit and international honours in the United Kingdom.Dr Dube was also one of the guest speakers during the summit which was attended by business people, investors, politicians, and philanthropists selected from different countries across the globe.She is the chief executive officer of River Valley Properties, Tabuka Motors, Matovu Properties and Construction, River Valley Motors and Spares and a director at SG' s Pharmacy."I was honoured by the Leaders Without Borders annual business summit and international honours in the United Kingdom and I feel so highly honoured to have been one of the people representing the country as we pushed the brand Zimbabwe," she said.In her presentation, Dr Dube highlighted how the world has become a global village through ICT with increased access and opportunities to expand business linkages across continents."ICT enables efficient communication and collaboration among employees, departments, and global teams, fostering innovation and agility. Strategic partnerships and modern ICT solutions play a crucial role in fostering corroborations by businesses across the world and it is paramount that business players take advantage of ICT to develop and move their brands," she noted.As part of social responsibility and philanthropic work which has earned her a name as the Mother of Midlands, Dr Dube has given over to 000 educational scholarships and empowered thousands of women from small to medium enterprises.The Leaders Without Borders Development Centre is an international recognised based organisation focused on improving leadership skills, entrepreneur skills while creating an environment for trade and investment opportunity.Its mission is to create a level playground for businesses across the globe to connect trade and expand.It is also a networking centre for businesses to connect globally while encouraging global partnership and cross border alliances.