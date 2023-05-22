Latest News Editor's Choice


7 die in bus accident

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Seven people died after a Just Raw Bus burst it's right front tyre along the Kwekwe-Gokwe Highway on Saturday evening.

National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident saying the incident occurred around 5PM.

"The bus was from Gokwe to Beitbridge and upon reaching the 15kilometre peg, it burst its front right tyre and the driver lost control. Six people died on the spot and another one upon admission at Kwekwe General Hospital," said Ass Comm Nyathi.

He said the number of the injured is yet to be ascertained.

"We are still trying to ascertain the number of the injured but they were rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital. We will furnish you with finer details as investigations continue, "he said.

Source - The Chronicle
