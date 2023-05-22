Mnangagwa inspects voters roll

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has taken the lead in inspecting the voters roll and encouraged the electorate to do the same to ensure that their details are correctly captured as the country inches towards harmonised elections.The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on Saturday opened the voter's roll for inspection and the exercise will end on Wednesday.However, the commission on Saturday said it is considering extending the exercise beyond Wednesday due to unforeseen circumstances that had resulted in some areas failing to start the process at the scheduled time.More than t000 centres have been established countrywide for the public to inspect the voter's roll.The President posted photographs of himself inspecting the voter's roll on micro-blogging site Twitter on Sunday afternoon."As the 2023 harmonised general elections draw closer, I call upon all voters to inspect the voters roll, to ensure that their details are correctly captured," posted President Mnangagwa on Twitter.The President is set to proclaim the election date tomorrow.