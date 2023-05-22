Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's CCC needs over US$200 000 to field candidates through out Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) says it needs over US$200 000 to field candidates through out the country in the upcoming elections.

ZEC gazetted SI 144 of 2022 on the Electoral (Nomination of Candidates) (Amendment) Regulations, 2022 (No.1) in August last year, increasing presidential nomination fees from US$1 000 to US$20 000.

The nomination fees for National Assembly and Senate candidates also increased from US$50 to US$1 000.

In a press conference Friday, CCC deputy secretary for elections, Ellen Shiriyedenga said the money needed by the party to field candidates across the country is unsustainable.

"Last year ZEC gazetted nomination fees for candidates that aspire to be in Parliament or even the Presidential fee. When we did our calculations as the citizens movement we realised that we need around  US$244 000 which is a quarter of a million  dollar just to field candidates through out the country."

"So that is pretty unsustainable  and looking at a country like Zimbabwe which is suppose to be a multiparty democracy, if we are a party which at the end of the day we are not able to field a candidate through out the country  then we seize to be a multiparty democracy," said Shiriyedenga.

She said the candidate nomination fees are an infringement of political rights.

"If we have a candidate for example you go to our constitution, it says each and every eligible citizen has the right to vote or has the right to voted for, so surely  if I want  to be a presidential candidate but  then I cannot afford the $20 000 being demanded  by ZEC then clearly  that is an infringement of my political  right to be voted  for," she said.

Shiriyedenga urged ZEC to review the candidate nomination fees.

"So, this is our call to ZEC to say please review those fees and those fees also, it's difficult to justify them , how do you justify an aspiring member of Parliament paying 1000 to be a candidate, so that is a cause of concern."

She added, "We are engaging ZEC to that regard to say let there be engagement in terms of the multiparty stakeholders meetings to see how best those fees can be reviewed  so that all eligible persons that feel they want to be eligible candidates are not left out.

Source - cite.org.zw

Comments


Must Read

Who sent Mthuli Ncube to Zimbabwe?

2 mins ago | 5 Views

Mohadi ambition to be Zimbabwe President caused tribal chaos in the presidency

9 mins ago | 31 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Pachedu

54 mins ago | 188 Views

Russia warns West against 'playing with fire'

1 hr ago | 169 Views

CALA Here to stay. Parents don't understand what it means

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chiwenga in Nigeria for Tinubu inauguration

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa inspects voters roll

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

7 die in bus accident

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Smelly Dube honoured on global stage

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Malawi

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Inside Elections: Stalemate in Manicaland? Perhaps not

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF electorate protest

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

Aston Villa fans give their reaction on Nakamba

7 hrs ago | 560 Views

Nakamba helps Luton win the richest football match on earth

7 hrs ago | 538 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new CIO fixer to consolidate grip on power

7 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Zimbabwe joins poverty league

8 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chamisa dumps Gladys Hlatshwayo

8 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Bonface Mudzingwa favoured ahead of Shakemore Muzvidzwa in CCC race

8 hrs ago | 273 Views

Jonathan Moyo says economic saboteurs should not contest elections

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

CCC to reopen a local bank account

8 hrs ago | 216 Views

Peter Mataruse prevails despite Chamisa machination?

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

17,000 Zimbabweans leave for UK care work

8 hrs ago | 845 Views

Ziyambi stutters as Mliswa demands answers

8 hrs ago | 403 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over violence

8 hrs ago | 114 Views

War against Bulawayo's litterbugs

8 hrs ago | 62 Views

Chamisa refutes secret talks rumour

8 hrs ago | 508 Views

Panic grips Zimbabweans in SA

8 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zanu-PF poll disputes turn nasty

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mnangagwa govt fails to rig price hikes

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF turns Culture Month launch into party event

8 hrs ago | 35 Views

Women fight over hubby in court

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

Grandsons terrorise woman

8 hrs ago | 77 Views

Taxi driver tries to dodge maintenance

8 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa's amnesty to rapists raises a stink

8 hrs ago | 61 Views

Voters rolls inspection in false start

8 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 2023 election dates on Monday

8 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe toothpaste maker faces closure

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

Persecution of Donald Trump!

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

The Zimbabwean nightmare and tragic optimism of Mutambara

8 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chiadzwa community, govt and ZCDC smoke peace pipe

8 hrs ago | 22 Views

8 000 SA returnees expected home soon

8 hrs ago | 83 Views

Cop jailed 3 years for 'virginity testing'

8 hrs ago | 98 Views

Guta RaMwari infighting continues

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mthuli Ncube confronts Osiphatheleni

8 hrs ago | 142 Views

Dzukamanja wins it for Pirates

8 hrs ago | 34 Views

King Mambo weds in South Africa

8 hrs ago | 95 Views

EPL Pfee:- Nakamba makes Marvelous Premier League return

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe's FIU to probe businesses inflating prices for USD bank transfers

8 hrs ago | 30 Views

Limited Bosso 2023 replica edition runs out

8 hrs ago | 27 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days