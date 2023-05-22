Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Hwindi for ED threatens violence

by Simbarashe Sithole
4 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF Mvurwi ward four candidate councillor Elius Malukula "Hwindi Muchawa" recently threatened to deal with Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) members in Muzarabani district.

Speaking at a party meeting Hwindi Muchawa said Muzarabani is a no go area for opposition and if party members see CCC cars they should call him.



"Kana paine motikari yeCCC kuno kuMuzarabani tipeyi ndini PC mota yese ichauya kuno kuMuzarabani kuzoita musangano naChamisa tifonerei kuti auya kuno kuMuzarabani district chero vaMnangagwa vakafa nhasi we will defend our party." (If there is any tripple CCC vehicle let us know. Any car that is going to bring Chamisa to Muzarabani district for a rally call me l am the PC of the province we are supposed to deal with those people because we are saying our country will not go in that way even if Mnangagwa dies today we will defend our country,") said Hwindi Muchawa amid thunderous applause.

He further claimed that opposition parties came from ZANU PF and they are in politics for business.



Source - Byo24News

