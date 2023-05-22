Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube tours Bulawayo shops, chides business for hiking prices

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Continued unjustified fluctuation of prices of goods in supermarkets will force people to import basic commodities from outside the country, Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has stated.

Prof Ncube made these remarks while touring supermarkets and fast food outlets in Bulawayo CBD, Saturday.

There has been an outcry from citizens on the high cost of commodities in supermarkets, which are now beyond the reach of many, owing to low income earned by people.

Prof Ncube visited Simbisa Foods outlet at Jason Moyo Street, OK supermarket, PicknPay and Choppies supermarkets. He also visited Tredgold area that has been flooded by illegal money changers (oSiphatheleni).

The minister chided supermarket operators for unjustifiably hiking prices, noting that they are straining consumers who are already struggling to make ends meet.

He noted that some businesses are refusing local currency for goods they are selling, demanding that customers use USD for transactions.

"We cannot accept such behavior from supermarkets that they are refusing local currency. People should trade in both currencies. We cannot accept such as a government," he said.

"Economically nothing has changed but we have seen prices going up in a space of a week. That is unacceptable and unjustified. We end up as government having to allow people to import their own commodities from neighboring countries. But then again big supermarkets will start complaining that we are informalising the economy when it is them who are starting this whole thing."

Prof Ncube said the other challenge the government has realised of late is that the middlemen are also causing problems in the industry.

"We have realised that the middlemen, so called aggregators, are also part of the problem. On Monday we are going to fine and blacklist them," he said.

He further reiterated that should the behavior of refusing to accept local currency persist, the government would be forced to revoke licenses from those shops.

Customers who interacted with Prof Ncube pleaded with the government to effectively intervene and ensure that prices are reduced and remain reasonable.

"I am a civil servant and I earn RTGS. I have no access to USD but when I want to buy certain commodities they demand forex. In some shops if you want to but sugar you're only allowed to pay for two packets using local currency, anything beyond that you pay in USD," said a customer at PicknPay.

At OK, an elderly woman who was buying 2 litres of cooking oil, pegged at ZWL$9 100 complained that the prices are exorbitant.

The manager at OK explained that their prices are affected by the selling price of their suppliers.

At Pizza Inn, some customers who wanted to pay using the swipe facility were turned away as the staff said there were network issues.

Source - cite.org.zw

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe inflation spikes in May

24 mins ago | 15 Views

Moreblessing Ali's family will only bury her after Sikhala's release

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Tonderai Ndira's widow carries heavy heart

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwe citizens less willing to embrace new street names

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Massive price hikes throw the Zimbabwe economy into turmoil

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Suspended Nssa boss mired in US$353 000 luxury cars scandal

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sells Elizabeth Tsvangirai her late husband's mansion

2 hrs ago | 680 Views

A critical review of Al Jazeera's Gold Mafia documentary

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Woman grabs car steering wheel to survives kidnapping attempt

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

WATCH: Hwindi for ED threatens violence

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

African Union is funded by the same people they are fighting

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

At what stage does a president concede he has failed?

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Who sent Mthuli Ncube to Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mohadi ambition to be Zimbabwe President caused tribal chaos in the presidency

4 hrs ago | 371 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Pachedu

4 hrs ago | 470 Views

Chamisa's CCC needs over US$200 000 to field candidates through out Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 284 Views

Russia warns West against 'playing with fire'

5 hrs ago | 517 Views

CALA Here to stay. Parents don't understand what it means

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

Chiwenga in Nigeria for Tinubu inauguration

6 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa inspects voters roll

7 hrs ago | 266 Views

7 die in bus accident

7 hrs ago | 563 Views

Smelly Dube honoured on global stage

7 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Malawi

7 hrs ago | 211 Views

Inside Elections: Stalemate in Manicaland? Perhaps not

7 hrs ago | 179 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF electorate protest

7 hrs ago | 588 Views

Aston Villa fans give their reaction on Nakamba

10 hrs ago | 660 Views

Nakamba helps Luton win the richest football match on earth

11 hrs ago | 630 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new CIO fixer to consolidate grip on power

11 hrs ago | 2379 Views

Zimbabwe joins poverty league

11 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Chamisa dumps Gladys Hlatshwayo

11 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Bonface Mudzingwa favoured ahead of Shakemore Muzvidzwa in CCC race

11 hrs ago | 307 Views

Jonathan Moyo says economic saboteurs should not contest elections

11 hrs ago | 325 Views

CCC to reopen a local bank account

11 hrs ago | 246 Views

Peter Mataruse prevails despite Chamisa machination?

11 hrs ago | 285 Views

17,000 Zimbabweans leave for UK care work

11 hrs ago | 3154 Views

Ziyambi stutters as Mliswa demands answers

11 hrs ago | 791 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over violence

11 hrs ago | 142 Views

War against Bulawayo's litterbugs

11 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chamisa refutes secret talks rumour

11 hrs ago | 600 Views

Panic grips Zimbabweans in SA

11 hrs ago | 521 Views

Zanu-PF poll disputes turn nasty

11 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa govt fails to rig price hikes

11 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zanu-PF turns Culture Month launch into party event

11 hrs ago | 38 Views

Women fight over hubby in court

11 hrs ago | 157 Views

Grandsons terrorise woman

11 hrs ago | 86 Views

Taxi driver tries to dodge maintenance

11 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa's amnesty to rapists raises a stink

11 hrs ago | 71 Views

Voters rolls inspection in false start

11 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 2023 election dates on Monday

11 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe toothpaste maker faces closure

11 hrs ago | 213 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days