Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Moreblessing Ali's family will only bury her after Sikhala's release

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE family of the deceased Citizens' Coalition for Change activist, Moreblessing Ali, maintains that the release of incarcerated lawmaker and family lawyer Job Sikhala is standing between them and the long overdue burial.

It has been a year since Ali was abducted from Chibhanguza shops in Nyatsime on 24 May 2022.

Her body is lying in a morgue which is unknown to the family.

"For as long our family representative, Job Sikhala, is still incarcerated, we cannot move forward because he was with us from the beginning and as a family we will stand loyal to him. So everything is on hold," said Tafadzwa Montgomery, sister to the slain Ali.

"The longer Sikhala remains detained, the longer the whole process will be delayed. We are also in prison, even as we wait for Sikhala, to lead us in finding the truth."

On 28 December 2022, there was an attempt by some extended family members to bury Ali's dismembered body parts, but they were stopped in their tracks by immediate family members, including her brother Washington and son Silence.

Silence is now in hiding after being trailed by security forces over a long time.

Extended family members, working with state actors, had bought grave space at Mabvuku Cemetery.

The burial order was cancelled after the intervention of the immediate family members. The grave had already been dug by the time the burial order was cancelled.

Montgomery confirmed that burial arrangements were clandestinely made.

"Part of the family tried to go behind everyone's back from the Ali side of the family," she said.

The family members managed to take the body from Parirenyatwa mortuary and sent it to their undertakers at a parlour unknown to the family.

Immediate family members do not know where Ali's body is.

"This is very heart breaking. We honestly do not know where my sister is. There has been speculation of this, that and the other, some of which I do not have the audacity to repeat," said Montgomery.

Sikhala was representing the Ali family and demanding justice for her gruesome murder.

He was arrested on 14 June 2022 for allegedly inciting members of the public to commit public violence by "uploading a video on ZimLive, YouTube and social media.

His trial began last week.

A month after his arrest in mid-June 2022, Sikhala was charged with obstruction of justice in the investigations that police undertook to find Ali's murderer.

For this he was convicted and fined.

Montgomery said the family was stressed by Sikhala's detention and their failure to bury Ali.

"Nyasha (Ali's daughter) and Silence have been troubled. We need closure," said Montgomery.

Commenting from his hiding place, Silence told The NewsHawks that he wants justice for his mother.

"The issue has taken too long and is now confusing me. We heard that Jamba is before the courts, but how are they having the trial in the absence of the family members? We need the truth. Jamba did not act alone in killing my mother. We need those people to come out and we need a way forward," he said.

Silence was forced into hiding after a series of events in which suspected state agents were lurking in their home area and intimidating him.

"It hurts that it has taken so long, but at the end of the day we do not have a choice, we have to wait for Sikhala. I got that call on the 24th of May last year being informed of my mother's disappearance and it has been a painful journey for me because I am just like Job Sikhala who is in jail because since my mother's death, I could not go to work or anything. I just managed to flee the intimidation from the guys who were following me, but I am unemployed and failing to make ends meet," said Silence.

Jamba appeared in court on 23 May 2023 for routine remand and was further remanded to 9 June 2023.

He has been in custody for almost a year awaiting indictment for trial at the High Court.

Source - NewsHawks
More on: #Sikhala, #Release, #Bury

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe inflation spikes in May

42 mins ago | 37 Views

Tonderai Ndira's widow carries heavy heart

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe citizens less willing to embrace new street names

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Massive price hikes throw the Zimbabwe economy into turmoil

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Suspended Nssa boss mired in US$353 000 luxury cars scandal

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sells Elizabeth Tsvangirai her late husband's mansion

3 hrs ago | 738 Views

A critical review of Al Jazeera's Gold Mafia documentary

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Woman grabs car steering wheel to survives kidnapping attempt

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

WATCH: Hwindi for ED threatens violence

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

African Union is funded by the same people they are fighting

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

At what stage does a president concede he has failed?

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Who sent Mthuli Ncube to Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 414 Views

Mohadi ambition to be Zimbabwe President caused tribal chaos in the presidency

4 hrs ago | 391 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Pachedu

5 hrs ago | 487 Views

Chamisa's CCC needs over US$200 000 to field candidates through out Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 291 Views

Russia warns West against 'playing with fire'

5 hrs ago | 557 Views

CALA Here to stay. Parents don't understand what it means

7 hrs ago | 239 Views

Chiwenga in Nigeria for Tinubu inauguration

7 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mnangagwa inspects voters roll

7 hrs ago | 270 Views

7 die in bus accident

7 hrs ago | 572 Views

Smelly Dube honoured on global stage

7 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Malawi

7 hrs ago | 215 Views

Inside Elections: Stalemate in Manicaland? Perhaps not

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF electorate protest

8 hrs ago | 592 Views

Aston Villa fans give their reaction on Nakamba

11 hrs ago | 667 Views

Nakamba helps Luton win the richest football match on earth

11 hrs ago | 635 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new CIO fixer to consolidate grip on power

11 hrs ago | 2434 Views

Zimbabwe joins poverty league

11 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Chamisa dumps Gladys Hlatshwayo

11 hrs ago | 1963 Views

Bonface Mudzingwa favoured ahead of Shakemore Muzvidzwa in CCC race

11 hrs ago | 307 Views

Jonathan Moyo says economic saboteurs should not contest elections

11 hrs ago | 328 Views

CCC to reopen a local bank account

11 hrs ago | 251 Views

Peter Mataruse prevails despite Chamisa machination?

12 hrs ago | 288 Views

17,000 Zimbabweans leave for UK care work

12 hrs ago | 3362 Views

Ziyambi stutters as Mliswa demands answers

12 hrs ago | 909 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over violence

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

War against Bulawayo's litterbugs

12 hrs ago | 115 Views

Chamisa refutes secret talks rumour

12 hrs ago | 607 Views

Panic grips Zimbabweans in SA

12 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zanu-PF poll disputes turn nasty

12 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa govt fails to rig price hikes

12 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zanu-PF turns Culture Month launch into party event

12 hrs ago | 40 Views

Women fight over hubby in court

12 hrs ago | 161 Views

Grandsons terrorise woman

12 hrs ago | 87 Views

Taxi driver tries to dodge maintenance

12 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa's amnesty to rapists raises a stink

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

Voters rolls inspection in false start

12 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 2023 election dates on Monday

12 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe toothpaste maker faces closure

12 hrs ago | 215 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days