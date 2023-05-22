Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe inflation spikes in May

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe's month-on-month inflation spiked to 15,7% this month after gaining 13,3 percentage points on the April 2023 rate of 2,4%, the national statistics agency said yesterday.

On an annualised basis, inflation rose to 86,5% from 75,6% previously.

"The month-on-month inflation rate in May 2023 was 15,7% gaining 13,3 percentage points on the April 2023 rate of 2,4%," Zimbabwe National Statistics director-general Taguma Mahonde announced yesterday in Harare.

"The month-on-month inflation rate is given by the percentage change in the index of the relevant month compared with the index of the previous month.  The year-on-year inflation rate is given by the percentage change in the index of the relevant month of the year compared with the index of the same month in the previous year."

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Moreblessing Ali's family will only bury her after Sikhala's release

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Tonderai Ndira's widow carries heavy heart

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe citizens less willing to embrace new street names

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Massive price hikes throw the Zimbabwe economy into turmoil

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Suspended Nssa boss mired in US$353 000 luxury cars scandal

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sells Elizabeth Tsvangirai her late husband's mansion

3 hrs ago | 715 Views

A critical review of Al Jazeera's Gold Mafia documentary

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Woman grabs car steering wheel to survives kidnapping attempt

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

WATCH: Hwindi for ED threatens violence

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

African Union is funded by the same people they are fighting

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

At what stage does a president concede he has failed?

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Who sent Mthuli Ncube to Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 408 Views

Mohadi ambition to be Zimbabwe President caused tribal chaos in the presidency

4 hrs ago | 385 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Pachedu

5 hrs ago | 481 Views

Chamisa's CCC needs over US$200 000 to field candidates through out Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 288 Views

Russia warns West against 'playing with fire'

5 hrs ago | 541 Views

CALA Here to stay. Parents don't understand what it means

6 hrs ago | 237 Views

Chiwenga in Nigeria for Tinubu inauguration

7 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa inspects voters roll

7 hrs ago | 268 Views

7 die in bus accident

7 hrs ago | 567 Views

Smelly Dube honoured on global stage

7 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Malawi

7 hrs ago | 213 Views

Inside Elections: Stalemate in Manicaland? Perhaps not

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF electorate protest

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Aston Villa fans give their reaction on Nakamba

11 hrs ago | 666 Views

Nakamba helps Luton win the richest football match on earth

11 hrs ago | 634 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new CIO fixer to consolidate grip on power

11 hrs ago | 2418 Views

Zimbabwe joins poverty league

11 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Chamisa dumps Gladys Hlatshwayo

11 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Bonface Mudzingwa favoured ahead of Shakemore Muzvidzwa in CCC race

11 hrs ago | 307 Views

Jonathan Moyo says economic saboteurs should not contest elections

11 hrs ago | 325 Views

CCC to reopen a local bank account

11 hrs ago | 249 Views

Peter Mataruse prevails despite Chamisa machination?

11 hrs ago | 287 Views

17,000 Zimbabweans leave for UK care work

11 hrs ago | 3281 Views

Ziyambi stutters as Mliswa demands answers

11 hrs ago | 852 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over violence

11 hrs ago | 144 Views

War against Bulawayo's litterbugs

11 hrs ago | 115 Views

Chamisa refutes secret talks rumour

11 hrs ago | 604 Views

Panic grips Zimbabweans in SA

11 hrs ago | 536 Views

Zanu-PF poll disputes turn nasty

12 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa govt fails to rig price hikes

12 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zanu-PF turns Culture Month launch into party event

12 hrs ago | 38 Views

Women fight over hubby in court

12 hrs ago | 159 Views

Grandsons terrorise woman

12 hrs ago | 86 Views

Taxi driver tries to dodge maintenance

12 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa's amnesty to rapists raises a stink

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

Voters rolls inspection in false start

12 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 2023 election dates on Monday

12 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe toothpaste maker faces closure

12 hrs ago | 214 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days