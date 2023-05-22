Latest News Editor's Choice


Dembare woes continue

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESSURE continues to mount on Dynamos coach Hebert Maruwa after his side surrendered an early lead to succumb to a 21 defeat against Ngezi Platinum Stars in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at the Baobab Stadium on Sunday.

The struggling Harare giants went into the match against Ngezi under serious scrutiny following a dismal run of four successive goalless draws.

Dynamos however appeared to have put their troubles in front of goal behind them when they took the lead through Donald Mudadi after 42 minutes.

Maruwa's charges however could not hold on to their lead as Ngezi Platinum Stars equalised through Takunda Benhura just three minutes into the second half.

The home side completed the turnaround in the 75th minute following a goal by Qadr Amini to secure all three points which lifted them back to the top of the log on 20 points from 11 matches.

DeMbare, who have not celebrated a win in the league since the 2-0 win against Caps United are now in seventh position on 15 points from their 11 matches.

It was also not a good afternoon for fellow giants Highlanders and Caps United after they both failed to collect maximum points in their respective matches in Bulawayo and Harare respectively.

Highlanders surrendered top spot on the log after being held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Green Fuel at Barbourfields.

The Bulawayo giants opened the scoring courtesy of Melikhaya Ncube after 30 minutes but their lead was short-lived as Green Fuel responded through a Nqobile Ndlovu strike five minutes from the break.

Green Fuel held on to secure a point away from home while frustrating Bosso, who have now drawn their last five consecutive games.

Despite their run of draws, Bosso are surprisingly still well positioned in second position on the log on 19 points, just one shy of leaders Ngezi Platinum and on the same number of points as champions FC Platinum.

Meanwhile, referee Jimmy Makwanda was struck on the head with a missile by a Caps United fan after the Harare giants failed to collect maximum points following a 1-1 draw against Simba Bhora at the National Sports Stadium.

Makepekepe went in front barely 10 minutes into the contest following a goal by striker William Manondo.

Lloyd Chitembwe's charges were denied the win by their former player Tinashe Balakasi, who snatched the equaliser in the 89th minute.

In another match played on Sunday, Triangle United and Sheasham settled for a goalless draw at Gibbo.

On Monday, ZPC Kariba host Chicken Inn at the National Sports Stadium in the final match of match-day 11 in the Premier Soccer League.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results and fixtures

Sunday: Caps United 1-1 Simba Bhora, Ngezi Platinum 2-1 Dynamos, Highlanders 1-1 Green Fuel, Triangle 0-0 Sheasham

Saturday: Black Rhinos 0-1 FC Platinum, Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 Cranborne Bullets, Manica Diamonds 0-1 Yadah

Monday: ZPC Kariba v Chicken Inn (National Sports Stadium)

Source - NewZimbabwe

