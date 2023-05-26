Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe backs Sudan peace efforts

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has offered unwavering support to Sudan in an effort to attain a cessation of hostilities in the country.

In a speech read on his behalf by acting Foreign Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri on the occasion of the Peace and Security Council summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on the situation in Sudan on Saturday, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe joined other members in urging the two warring parties to engage in a peaceful dialogue and work towards restoration of constitutional order through a democratic, inclusive, civilian-led government, which will benefit the people of Sudan.

He said Zimbabwe also appreciates the briefings provided by the chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission and other speakers regarding the situation in Sudan.

"I assure you of my unwavering support as you preside over these deliberations to find an everlasting solution to the challenges confronting the brotherly country of Sudan," President Mnangagwa said.

"We also welcome the proposed de-escalation plan aimed at identifying elements that address the immediate impacts of the conflict and lay the groundwork for a full cessation of hostilities that will return the country to the transition roadmap.

"Mr Chairperson, your exposé on the serious security challenges bedevilling Sudan and your sweeping recommendations have already set the tone of our deliberations.

"We take note that since the onset of the conflict, many swift efforts were effected by the AU, together with IGAD and the UN, the neighbouring countries, and other stakeholders in order to quell the fighting, but were largely ignored by the two protagonists. However, as members of this Council, we have a responsibility as the leadership to boldly, stand in solidarity with the people of Sudan, and demand an immediate end to the on-going fighting, violence, and unrest."

He said achieving peace was in the best interest of the parties and, above all, the people of Sudan who have a right to the enjoyment of peace as laid out in the African Union Constitutive Act.

"We call on the parties to the armed conflict to cease hostilities without pre-conditions and put the interests of Sudan and her people above all other considerations," President Mnangagwa said.

"My delegation therefore welcomes the seven-day ceasefire that is allowing humanitarian aid to reach vulnerable populations affected by the conflict. It is my fervent hope that this short term reprieve will hold and transform into a dialogue process to bring about permanent peace in Sudan.

"It is very evident that there is lack of coherence and unity of purpose among the multiple actors who are pushing their personal interests at the detriment of the Sudanese people and the region as a whole. This undermines the relentless efforts thereby prolonging the crisis."

Considering the seriousness of the ensuing situation in Sudan, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe registered support for the de-escalation plan and amplify the proposals contained therein including strengthening the two countries' early warning mechanisms, emphasising the AU-led processes supported by the Trilateral Mechanism.

The President also said Zimbabwe will support the issue raised by President Museveni on the need to appoint a high level panel to work with the Sudanese Government.

He also urged for the immediate creation of the African Humanitarian Agency, which when fully operationalised, will   preside over the Humanitarian Fund, as agreed during the extraordinary Humanitarian Summit and Pledging Conference in Malabo in May 2022.

"The fund will go a long in providing the much needed assistance when the situation as under discussion arises.

"Let us walk the talk of our adopted decisions."

"Zimbabwe would like to concur with the assertion that Africa has to deal with the serious issue of conflict financing and the proliferation of arms. A solution to this will end so many wars," President Mnangagwa said.

Source - The Herald
