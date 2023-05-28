Cheating wife axed to death, hubby commits suicide

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Concession residents were left shell-shocked in the early hours of today when a 42-year-old jealous man fatally axed his wife during an infidelity dispute and subsequently committed suicide by throwing himself in a moving vehicle.Simon Pwiti of Ramahori farm, Concession was found dead along Mazowe- Mvurwi highway near Zanadu with bruises and serious head injuries soon after axing his wife Netsai Bhesanwa (50).Deputy Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the murder."I can confirm a murder case in Concession and sudden death of the suspect who is alleged to have thrown himself in a moving vehicle," Chikasha said.Allegations are that on yesterday around 6 pm the two were quarrelling over infidelity in the presents of Bhesanwa's daughter.Around 1pm Pwiti picked an axe and fatally struck his wife whom he accused of having an extra Marital affair with Tanaka Mudzingwa popularly known as gunners.He varnished in the dark to commit suicide after his gruesome murder.Police warned couples to seek counselling whenever they have differences and shun violence."People should shun violence when solving domestic disputes, couples should seek counselling and advise from elders before engaging in violent conduct which might lead to crimes such as murder," Chickasha said.Feedbacksimbasitho@bulawayo24.com+27610282354