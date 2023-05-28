Wife kills self over cheating hubby

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 41-YEAR-OLD Guruve woman allegedly killed herself after failing to live with her cheating husband.Miriam Mutamba of Mangara village in Guruve consumed a pesticide and died at her homestead.The deceased's husband Romeo Judah who filed a police report after her death.Deputy Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case.It is alleged that on the couple had a misunderstanding on May 27 over infidelity.The next day around 6pm Mutamba who was accusing her husband of cheating went to the toilet outside their bedroom.After 30 minutes she called for help while writhing in pain.When the husband came to the scene she saw a pesticide on her besides her.He called his neighbour and they tried to render first aid before rushing her to Guruve hospital, unfortunately she died along the way.Police urged members of the public to settle domestic disputes amicably.Feedback +27610232854sitholesimb@gmail.com