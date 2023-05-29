Election proclamation imminent

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to proclaim the election date in due course as opposed to yesterday as previously announced in the media.Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba said this in a brief interview last night."The election proclamation is going to be announced in due course. That is all I can say at the moment," said Mr Charamba.The country is headed for harmonised elections to elect the President, MPs and councillors.The ruling party Zanu-PF has already held primaries to elect candidates for the elections while the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) which has announced that it's not holding primaries, is yet to complete its nomination process despite starting the exercise nearly two months ago.President Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to refrain from engaging in violence before, during and after the harmonised elections.Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana yesterday also called for peace ahead of the polls.